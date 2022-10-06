Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan: ‘We are not doing ourselves justice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan: ‘We are not doing ourselves justice’

By George Cran
October 6 2022, 8.00am Updated: October 6 2022, 2.49pm
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan at Cove Rangers (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)
Dundee aren’t doing themselves justice right now after Cove Rangers condemned them to a fourth defeat of the campaign.

That’s the view of striker Cillian Sheridan after the Dark Blues gave up a 1-0 lead to lose 3-1 in their first-ever league match at the Balmoral Stadium.

Dundee’s Championship record this term reads nine played, four wins, one draw and four defeats.

And it has left them four points behind leaders Partick Thistle having played a game more.

Grind

But there’s no looking at the league table right now for Sheridan and his team-mates – there are issues to sort out at Dens Park and quickly.

“If you are going to be successful and win titles, you need to be strong as a unit defensively. That’s everyone, me included when I’m on the pitch,” the former Celtic frontman said.

Cillian Sheridan heads for goal at Cove Rangers.
“That defensive structure should be there so when you’re not playing well in games, you don’t concede.

“We were on top of them in the first 20 minutes but they only concede one. When they get on top of us, we concede three.

“It’s consistency – you can’t win two or three nil one week, then lose the next if you want to get promoted.

“It’s not what we expect of ourselves. We have standards and nights like Tuesday we are not doing ourselves justice.

“We see when we are good, everything is going well, we are at those standards and can see how good we can be.

“But, the other side of it, when we are not playing well, we really don’t play well. We need to grind through those times.

“That’s what successful teams I’ve been a part of do.”

Expectation

Sheridan has been around the world plying his trade, including a season taking on Barcelona, PSG and Ajax in the Champions League group stages.

This is a different level with Tuesday’s defeat his first taste of the Scottish second tier.

His second may come at Arbroath on Saturday against the Championship’s bottom side.

In the meantime for Dundee it is about getting back to the kind of form that has seen them keep a clean sheet in over 50% of their matches this season.

Shay Logan fouls Cillian Sheridan.
Shay Logan fouls Cillian Sheridan. (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)

“We knew it was a hard week, three very tough away games,” Sheridan added.

“We started as we expect to play. It might not last 90 minutes but we expect to do that enough to win a game comfortably.

“If you said after 30 minutes that we’d lose 3-1, you’d be thinking ‘where’s that going to come from?’.

“It’s about sticking together and trying to build confidence when teams are on top of us.

“I think we have enough lads who have had enough success in this league who can turn it around.”

