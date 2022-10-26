Lochgelly pupils to move schools during year-long closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Lochgelly pupils to move schools during year-long closure

By Kieran Webster
October 26 2022, 5.51pm Updated: October 26 2022, 5.58pm
Fife Council is proposing to close Lochgelly South Primary School for a year from next summer. Image: Google Street View
A Fife primary school is to close for a year during work to increase its capacity.

Pupils at Lochgelly South Primary School will be moved to St Kenneth’s RC Primary in Ballingry while major ground works are carried out to stabilise mine workings below the school building and grounds.

Parents are being invited to drop-in sessions to learn more about the plans, and how the temporary move to St Kenneth’s would work.

Why does the school need to close?

Fife Council says the school roll at Lochgelly South has been rising for some time and it wants to add a modular unit in the grounds to house nursery pupils, increasing the space available in the main school — which was built in 1911.

Investigations showed there are historic mine workings which will need to be stabilised to protect the existing school and allow for expansion.

Some of the drilling work will need to be done from inside the building, which would cause too much disruption to pupils.

The council hopes work will begin in July 2023, and last for a year.

What will happen to pupils?

The council proposes that primary pupils will move to St Kenneth’s during the year-long closure.

It says the two schools would continue to operate separately from the one site, and points to recent examples — such as when Woodmill High pupils were hosted by neighbouring schools following a fire — as showing how this could work.

Pupils would move to St Kenneth’s in Ballingry under the council’s plan. Image: Google Street View.

Lochgelly’s nursery pupils would attend Sunflower Nursery on Mcgregor Avenue in the town.

The council says it would lay on buses to take children to and from St Kenneth’s, which is about three miles away.

Is Lochgelly South Primary dangerous?

The council says the mine workings, if left untouched, could lead to issues such as cracks in masonry. However, it has stressed this would not pose a risk to pupils.

Head of education and children’s services Shelagh McLean says “there are no concerns regarding the safety of pupils and staff”.

Drop-in sessions for parents

Fife Council has organised drop-in sessions for parents at both schools to find out more about the plans. They are:

  • 3pm on Thursday October 27, at Lochgelly South
  • 5pm on Thursday October 27, at Lochgelly South
  • 3.30pm on Wednesday November 2, at St Kenneth’s

The council has also published more information online.

