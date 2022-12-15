A92 near Cowdenbeath cleared following three-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers faced delays of up to 20 minutes after a crash on the A92 near Cowdenbeath.

Police were called to the incident just before 7am on Thursday.

There were no reported injuries.

Drivers faced queues on the southbound carriageway as far back as Lochgelly.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road had been cleared by 9am.