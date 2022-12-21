Fife councillor takes unusual step in bid to block housing at ‘Scotland’s most dangerous quarry’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A councillor says he is forfeiting his right to vote on controversial plans to build new homes at a notorious Fife quarry so he can campaign against the proposals.

Glasgow-based developer DDR (UK) Ltd has lodged fresh plans to build homes at Prestonhill Quarry, near Inverkeithing.

Three people have died at the site since 2014, with locals dubbing it Scotland’s most dangerous quarry.

The new bid to redevelop the site comes just months after previous proposals were rejected.

Local councillor David Barratt says the latest proposals for 180 homes, holiday lodges and a cafe/bistro are similar to the ones previously turned down by both the council and the Scottish Government – which attracted 162 objections.

Mr Barratt – who convenes the area’s planning committee – has now taken the unusual step of speaking out against the the application before it has been formally considered by Fife Council.

Such a move means that should the plans go before the committee, Mr Barratt will have to declare an interest and be unable to vote.

He says speaking out now will allow him to support residents in a campaign against the bid, rather than waiting several months to air his views at a meeting.

‘Disappointment’ at fresh housing plans

The SNP councillor told The Courier: “This submission of a fresh application just a week before Christmas is unfair to residents.

“It’s particularly disappointing as the public only has until early January to digest a lot of detail before making their feelings known.

“I can’t find any significant material differences to this new proposal to that of the original application, even to the point that the original pre-planning consultation report has been resubmitted.

Homes ‘would remove dangerous site’ says developer

“Commenting now means not only can I speak publicly about the development proposal, it also gives me the opportunity to fully represent the wishes of my constituents.

“This is not about my opinion regarding the application but those of my constituents being taken into account.”

In its design statement, DDR (UK) Ltd says the development would address “significant current and historical issues” at the quarry.

It continues: “This proposal offers the potential of removing a longstanding dangerous and derelict site, and will bring with it substantial economic benefit to Inverkeithing and Fife overall, whilst partially addressing the known shortfall of housing stock in Fife and specifically in the area of Inverkeithing.”

The firm says that if permission is granted, work will begin on making the site safe “immediately”, adding: “Until such time, the risk of further accidents and the current demands on the police, fire and ambulance services will remain.”

Redevelopment of the site would involve filling in the quarry basin.

It would also include the installation of the Beamer Rock lighthouse, removed from the Firth of Forth to make way for the Queensferry Crossing.

The previous proposals were rejected for a number of reasons including the impact on the environment and roads and the effect of large-scale rock removal on site.

There were also demands for a better economic assessment on how the development would benefit the community.

DDR (UK) Ltd has been contacted for comment on the new application.