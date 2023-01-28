Scottish Lib Dem leader calls for Fife firefighter who died after battling Jenners blaze to be given George Cross

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A leading MSP has called for the Fife firefighter who died after battling a huge blaze at the former Jenners in Edinburgh to be given the George Cross.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole Hamilton says firefighter Barry Martin should be awarded the honour for his bravery during the incident.

The 38-year-old Rosyth resident died on Friday due to injuries sustained while battling the blaze on Monday.

Tributes for the hero have poured in since his death, with both the fire service and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon giving their condolences.

Calls are now being made for him to be given the George Cross – the highest award bestowed by the British government for bravery outside of a military operation.

The Lib Dem leader said: “This is utterly devastating news. My thoughts tonight are with all those who knew and loved Barry.

“Barry’s actions went above and beyond the call of duty.

“They deserve the highest standard of civilian praise and recognition. I will be making representations for Barry to be awarded the George Cross posthumously in honour of his extraordinary bravery.

“Where we run from danger, those like Barry run towards it, endeavouring to keep us safe.”

The cross is awarded by the George Cross Committee, which is part of the Cabinet Office.

The Courier has contacted the office for comment.

Four more firefighters injured in Jenners blaze

The fire, which broke out at about 11.30am on Monday, resulted in 22 appliances – including several from the Kingdom – being called to the popular Princes Street store.

Four other firefighters were also injured in the blaze.

They were taken to hospital however they have since been discharged.

Police Scotland say inquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.