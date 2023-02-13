Barry Martin: Firefighters across UK hold minute’s silence for Fifer who died after Jenners blaze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters across the UK have held a minute’s silence in memory of a colleague who died while fighting a fire at Edinburgh’s historic Jenners building.

Barry Martin, 38, from Fife, was critically injured while battling flames at the former department store on January 23. He died four days later.

He is the first Scottish firefighter to die in the line of duty since Ewan Williamson, who died after being injured in Edinburgh in 2009.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) tweeted on Monday: “Today we joined together to observe a minute’s silence to remember our friend and colleague, Firefighter Barry Martin.

“Barry died on Friday January 27 following the injuries he sustained during a large-scale fire in Edinburgh earlier that week.

“We thank our staff and colleagues from other UK fire and rescue services who joined us in marking this poignant moment today.

“On Friday, hundreds of firefighters will join Barry’s family and friends in paying tribute at his funeral service at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has also paid tribute to Barry.

He posted on Twitter: “The tragic death of Firefighter Barry Martin from his injuries following a fire in Edinburgh reminds us of the huge debt we owe all who go in harm’s way to keep us safe.

“His bravery must not be forgotten, and our thoughts with his loved ones and all those who knew Barry best.”

Fife firefighter’s funeral plans

The funeral cortege will make its way from the foot of the Royal Mile, arriving at the cathedral at 12.30pm when the service, by invitation, will begin, the SFRS said.

It will be followed by a private committal.

MSPs have called for Mr Martin to be posthumously awarded the George Cross, an accolade which dates back to 1940 and recognises acts of extreme bravery carried out by civilians.