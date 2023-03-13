NHS Fife to take over Rosyth GP Practice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Fife is to take over a GP surgery based in Rosyth as efforts to find new management begin.

Park Road Medical Practice, which currently has a patient list of around 6,200, will be managed directly by the health board from April 1.

The takeover comes after one of the GP partners who runs the practice retired.

The surgery will remain fully operational throughout the transition process.

Services to be ‘uninterrupted’ by change

Dr Christopher McKenna, NHS Fife’s medical director has said measures are in place to ensure services are “uninterrupted.”

He said: “We would like to reassure patients that we will be taking all the necessary steps to ensure there continues to be uninterrupted access to local medical services, both in the short and longer-term.

“Park Road is staffed by a highly experienced and well-established practice team.

“It is planned that this team will remain with the practice, meaning reduced impact to patients during the transition.

“The efforts to recruit new GP contractors will begin shortly.”

Local Councillor welcomes the change

Local Labour councillor Andrew Verrecchia says he will keep a close on developments.

He told The Courier: “It is no secret that there is significant pressure on our health services here in Fife.

“I welcome the news that NHS Fife is taking over the running of Park Road Medical Practice and am hopeful that they will retain their staff.

“Ultimately it is vital that there is a seamless transition for people who are registered with the practice.

“I am pleased that Dr McKenna has assured us that this will be the case.

“I will be closely monitoring this transition over the coming weeks & months.

NHS Fife has written to all patients to inform them of the transition.