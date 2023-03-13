NHS Fife to take over Rosyth GP Practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

NHS Fife to take over Rosyth GP Practice

By Kieran Webster
March 13 2023, 4.01pm Updated: March 13 2023, 4.57pm
Park Road Medical Practice. Image: Google Street View.
Park Road Medical Practice. Image: Google Street View.

NHS Fife is to take over a GP surgery based in Rosyth as efforts to find new management begin.

Park Road Medical Practice, which currently has a patient list of around 6,200, will be managed directly by the health board from April 1.

The takeover comes after one of the GP partners who runs the practice retired.

The surgery will remain fully operational throughout the transition process.

Services to be ‘uninterrupted’ by change

Dr Christopher McKenna, NHS Fife’s medical director has said measures are in place to ensure services are “uninterrupted.”

He said: “We would like to reassure patients that we will be taking all the necessary steps to ensure there continues to be uninterrupted access to local medical services, both in the short and longer-term.

Park Road is staffed by a highly experienced and well-established practice team.

“It is planned that this team will remain with the practice, meaning reduced impact to patients during the transition.

“The efforts to recruit new GP contractors will begin shortly.”

Local Councillor welcomes the change

Local Labour councillor Andrew Verrecchia says he will keep a close on developments.

He told The Courier: “It is no secret that there is significant pressure on our health services here in Fife.

“I welcome the news that NHS Fife is taking over the running of Park Road Medical Practice and am hopeful that they will retain their staff.

Councillor Andrew Verrecchia. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Ultimately it is vital that there is a seamless transition for people who are registered with the practice.

“I am pleased that Dr McKenna has assured us that this will be the case.

“I will be closely monitoring this transition over the coming weeks & months.

NHS Fife has written to all patients to inform them of the transition.

