Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard

A father and his five-year-old daughter claim to have witnessed the incident from their living room window.

By Neil Henderson
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Fife

Drivers face delays on the M90 in Dunfermline as crash blocks road
Humza Yousaf breaks silence over SNP’s £100k Fife motorhome controversy
3
Aberdour cark park could be torn up after council that suggested it refuses permission
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
'Very warm sunshine' on way for Tayside and Fife as temperatures set to double
Fife rapist jailed after he left victim suffering flashbacks
St Andrews pub garden blocked over ‘merrily rolling’ beer barrel injury fears
Scotland's last linen factory to be demolished to make way for new Kirkcaldy Farmfoods
End in sight for Levenmouth roads misery as Bawbee Bridge and Methilhill works to…
Fife Zoo animal treated to acupuncture in world first

Most Read

1
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
2
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
3
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
4
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
5
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
6
New site for Dundee Transport Museum set for approval despite objections
7
Sheriff notes Dundee’s drugs death toll as dealer sentenced
8
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…
9
Fundraiser in court for ‘driving piano’ on A92 at Arbroath as charity venture hits…
10
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4

More from The Courier

Thursday court round-up — Fake fags and 5am 'nagging' strop
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
Perthshire farm gives assurances over migrant workforce treatment
Las Vegas 'high roller' inspired Angus woman to build mobile bar
Craig Wighton 'delighted' to sign new two-year deal at Dunfermline
Arbroath celebrate 4 fantastic years in the Championship but will they make it to…
In full: List of Perth and Kinross leisure fees as costs rise by up…
Release date announced for final season of Broughty Ferry writer Neil Forsyth’s Guilt
Dundee City Council to chase £200k spent securing fire-ravaged Robertson's furniture store site
Call for action to rid Dundee of dogs' dirt
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented