Perthshire farm gives assurances over migrant workforce treatment

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Owners of a Perthshire farm have given their assurances that living conditions for their workers are safe following criticism.

It comes as a worker at Mains of Errol farm told the Bureau of Investigative Journalism about issues he says occurred during his time there.

He said during a December stay at the farm he was forced to sleep with a blanket over his face because of water dripping from the ceiling.

When he complained to his supervisor, he said he was told it would be fixed “next season”.

Complaints rare due to time of year

Responding to the Bureau, a spokesperson for the farm said workers rarely stay in the provided caravans because it was out of season and “we don’t usually use the accommodation late in the year as it does get cold”.

The spokesperson confirmed that there had been a complaint about condensation and said he had been advised to open the windows to clear it.

She said: “We can give you our assurance that every step is taken in ensuring that our site is a safe and healthy environment for our workforce.”

She added that a private audit in 2021 had highlighted the farm as a “good example” for its accommodation.

Migrant workers living in ‘inhumane’ conditions

Julia Tinsley-Kent, policy and communications manager at the Migrants’ Rights Network sympathises with the workers.

She said: “The living conditions in which migrant agricultural workers are subjected to is shocking and inhumane.

“We have been aware of the often harsh treatment migrant agricultural workers experience for some time and it is clear the situation is not improving for them.

“Seasonal agricultural workers are incredibly skilled and it is evident in the post-Brexit years they are an important and valuable asset to our food systems, yet their rights are often neglected or ignored.

“Much more needs to be done to ensure their welfare and protect them from any abuses both by employers and through the visa route itself.”

Generations of family have tended to the farm

Located on the outskirts of Errol, the farm, owned by Karen Arnot and rented out by the Glen family, is used to grow soft fruit.

Four generations of the Glen family have worked at the farm.

The farm supplies fruit to Sainsbury’s.

As well as three full time staff, the farm employs up to 200 seasonal workers.

The workers come from across Europe and spend time at the farm from May to October.

During their time, they cover all aspects of fruit production, from tunnel building and maintenance, planting, pruning, weeding, picking and packing strawberries.

The Courier has approached Mains of Errol for comment.