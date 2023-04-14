Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’

Officers wearing riot gear and carrying shields descended on a block on Cross Street on Friday.

By Neil Henderson and Lindsey Hamilton
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Police have smashed through the door of a flat in a suspected raid in a Fife village.

Officers descended on a block of flats on Cross Street in Dysart at around 9am on Friday.

Onlookers saw police wearing riot gear and carrying shields going into the property.

Officers descended on the block at around 9am. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

One witness told The Courier: “Out of nowhere came a convoy of police vehicles blocking a section of Cross Street in Dysart.

“Moments later, two teams of police dressed in overalls wearing helmets and carrying riot shields – as well as a number of other uniformed officers – got out of the vans and went straight inside the block of flats.

“I saw them then smash through the door of a flat on the second floor of the block before they rushed in.

Police were wearing riot gear. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“There was a lot of shouting as they entered the property.

“It’s a shock to see so many police. It’s clearly a raid of some kind.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Sands International Film Festival Picture shows; Joe Russo and Ania Trzebiatowska . Byre Theatre, St Andrews. Supplied by Alistair Kerr Date; 26/03/2022
What's On: Sands International Film Festival returns to Fife for a second year with…
Fife meals on wheels prices will rise by 5%. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife meals on wheels and community alarm price rises 'could tip some people over…
Redhouse Roundabout near Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Drivers face delays near Kirkcaldy after A92 crash
m90 crash
Drivers face delays on the M90 in Dunfermline as crash blocks road
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
Humza Yousaf broke his silence over the SNP's motorhome controversy. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Humza Yousaf breaks silence over SNP’s £100k Fife motorhome controversy
7
The car park in question in Aberdour, on the east end of Main Street. Image: Cala Homes.
Aberdour car park could be torn up after council that suggested it refuses permission
Wayne Ross. Image: Facebook.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
Spring is finally here with daffodils at Riverside Park in Glenrothes.
'Very warm sunshine' on way for Tayside and Fife as temperatures set to double
2
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Fife rapist jailed after he left victim suffering flashbacks

Most Read

1
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
2
Dylan Adams, Kane McDonald and Brandon Williams appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
TikTok trio put police in ‘considerable danger’ in high speed pursuit through Perthshire and…
3
Connor McInearney. Image: Facebook.
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
4
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
5
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
7
The car on its roof. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
8
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
9
Wayne Ross. Image: Facebook.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
10
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…

More from The Courier

Vishal Sood was allegedly stabbed during an incident at Linlathen Store on Saturday. Image: Supplied
Dundee shopkeeper 'overwhelmed' by support after alleged stabbing
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Murdo Mitchell coming to Dundee Picture shows; Murdo Mitchell. na. Supplied by Chris Mugan Date; 30/04/2022
Murdo Mitchell swaps City Square busking for headline show at Dundee's Church
Team Mouat are world champions. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: World champions Team Mouat don't have a weakness and why Niklas Edin's…
Scott McMann is appreciative of the Arabs' backing. Image: SNS
Scott McMann: 'Brilliant' Dundee United travelling support deserve more than one Premiership victory
Ukrainian refugee Andrii Bondar at Campy Growers in Camperdown park, Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.
Ukrainian dad sees Dundee community garden as home away from home after fleeing Kyiv
Trainer Lucinda Russell, with Corach Rambler. Image: PA.
Lucinda Russell would love to see a Corach Rambler Grand National cider beside the…
Connor Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man claims sending explicit selfie to 14-year-old was not sexual
Catalysis are set to play on home turf at Dundee Metal Fest at Beat Generator next week.
GIG GUIDE: Countdown is on for start of Dundee Metal Fest
Pedro the bloodhound was among those who dug deep for the cause in 1912. Image: Shutterstock.
The people of Dundee opened their hearts and wallets to help after Titanic sinking
This view of Airlie Street shows it in about 1914 at the intersection with Cairnleith Street on the right and St Ninian's Road on the left. Image: Stenlake Publishing.
Fascinating pictures of Alyth reveal faces and places from 100 years ago

Editor's Picks

Most Commented