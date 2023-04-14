Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have smashed through the door of a flat in a suspected raid in a Fife village.

Officers descended on a block of flats on Cross Street in Dysart at around 9am on Friday.

Onlookers saw police wearing riot gear and carrying shields going into the property.

One witness told The Courier: “Out of nowhere came a convoy of police vehicles blocking a section of Cross Street in Dysart.

“Moments later, two teams of police dressed in overalls wearing helmets and carrying riot shields – as well as a number of other uniformed officers – got out of the vans and went straight inside the block of flats.

“I saw them then smash through the door of a flat on the second floor of the block before they rushed in.

“There was a lot of shouting as they entered the property.

“It’s a shock to see so many police. It’s clearly a raid of some kind.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.