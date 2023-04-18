Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Six men have been charged after a drugs raid at a Kirkcaldy industrial estate.

Police carried out a drugs search warrant at a premises on Hayfield Place – home to a large number of businesses – on Monday morning.

The men – three in their 20s, one in his 30s, one in his 40s, and another in his 50s – were arrested and charged in connection with the search.

They are are due to appear in court on Wednesday.

‘Inquiries are ongoing’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers executed a drugs warrant at premises in the Hayfield Place area of Kirkcaldy around 9am on Monday.

“Six men, aged 20, 22, 23, 35, 48 and 51, have been arrested and charged in connection.

“They are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”