Flames shoot from car after Glenrothes ‘petrol bomb’ attack

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents have told of the moment flames shot from a car after a suspected petrol bomb attack in Glenrothes.

The drama unfolded on Cluny Place just before midnight Wednesday when a white Volkswagen Golf was set on fire.

Locals used buckets of water to try to put the fire out after hearing a “loud bang”.

Police have launched a probe and are treating the blaze as “wilful”.

One man who lives nearby told The Courier: “It was my son who heard the loud bang and then saw the car on fire.

“We rushed out as our two cars were parked either side of the one burning.

“Myself and a neighbour tried to put the fire out using mop buckets full of water as the flames were shooting out of the back window.

‘Everyone is shocked’

“It’s obviously been a deliberate petrol bomb-type attack. A broken bottle and a hammer are still visible inside the rear window.

“The car doesn’t seem to belong to anyone who lives here.

“I’ve been told it belongs to somebody who was just visiting.

“Everyone is shocked. It’s the last thing you want in your street, especially as there’s not been any trouble whatsoever previously.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says it spent more than an hour at the scene after being called at 11.30pm.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.50pm on Wednesday, police were called to a report of a Volkswagen Golf on fire at Cluny Place, Glenrothes.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”