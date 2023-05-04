Flames shoot from car after Glenrothes ‘petrol bomb’ attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Flames shoot from car after Glenrothes ‘petrol bomb’ attack

Locals used buckets of water to try to put the fire out after hearing a "loud bang".

By James Simpson and Neil Henderson
The car fire on Cluny Place in Glenrothes. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook/Google Maps
The car fire on Cluny Place in Glenrothes. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook/Google Maps

Residents have told of the moment flames shot from a car after a suspected petrol bomb attack in Glenrothes.

The drama unfolded on Cluny Place just before midnight Wednesday when a white Volkswagen Golf was set on fire.

Locals used buckets of water to try to put the fire out after hearing a “loud bang”.

Police have launched a probe and are treating the blaze as “wilful”.

Neighbours described hearing a “loud bang”. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

One man who lives nearby told The Courier: “It was my son who heard the loud bang and then saw the car on fire.

“We rushed out as our two cars were parked either side of the one burning.

“Myself and a neighbour tried to put the fire out using mop buckets full of water as the flames were shooting out of the back window.

‘Everyone is shocked’

“It’s obviously been a deliberate petrol bomb-type attack. A broken bottle and a hammer are still visible inside the rear window.

“The car doesn’t seem to belong to anyone who lives here.

“I’ve been told it belongs to somebody who was just visiting.

“Everyone is shocked. It’s the last thing you want in your street, especially as there’s not been any trouble whatsoever previously.”

The white Volkswagen Golf has been badly damaged. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says it spent more than an hour at the scene after being called at 11.30pm.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.50pm on Wednesday, police were called to a report of a Volkswagen Golf on fire at Cluny Place, Glenrothes.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Brian Millar can be seen wielding the hammer in a still from the shop's CCTV. Image: Crown Office.
Pensioner, 70, comes out on top in Dundee shop robbery hammer battle
2
Trend XY owner Ozkan Sayan inside the new Dundee shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New Dundee trainers shop offers alternative to Nike and Adidas
3
CR0042662, Laura Devlin, Carnoustie, A National Lottery syndicate from a car garage in Angus arrived at work to discover they had scooped a £1M EuroMillions win in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw. Picture shows; the group from GPG Montrose Garage celebrate their win together. Wednesday 3rd May, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Montrose garage workers celebrate £1m EuroMillions win
4
Heartbreak has turned to joy for Kimberly and Iain. Image: Supplied by Kimberly Adams.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
5
Joanna Cherry
KEZIA DUGDALE: Joanna Cherry is many things but ‘cancelled’ isn’t one of them
9
6
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
7
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath
Fife teacher ‘told kids she was asked to buy husband porn, used N-word and…
8
DJ Craig Douris has called it a day after 33 years. Image: Craig Douris
Dundee Fat Sam’s DJ quits after 33 years on the decks
9
The former Sinatra's building on King Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
‘Serious concerns’ over state of luxury flats in former Dundee bar
10
Dundee United have rediscovered the bond with their fans. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin ‘blown away’ as Dundee United boss salutes Arabs for 40-minute St Johnstone…