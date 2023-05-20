Four men to appear in court after ‘substantial’ cannabis farm found in former Kirkcaldy store

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ‘substantial’ cannabis cultivation has been uncovered in a former Kirkcaldy shop building.

Officers raided the former DM Design store in the town’s Whytecauseway on Friday and made the discovery.

The exact value of the cannabis uncovered has not be revealed at this stage.

Four men were arrested and are due to appear in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

The men are all understood to be Albanian.

Wider police operation

The raid was part of a wider police operation also involving Glasgow.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “In the morning of Friday, 19 May, as part of a pre-planned policing operation, police attended an address in Whytecauseway, Kirkcaldy and recovered a substantial quantity of cannabis plants.

“Four men, aged 20, 21, 27 and 39 years, have been arrested and charged following the seizure.

“They are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”