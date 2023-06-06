Watch moment van goes up in flames yards from Fife houses

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents of a Fife street fled their homes after a van was set on fire just yards away.

Emergency services were called to Tarvit Terrace in Springfield on Monday, shortly before midnight, after the alarm was raised by residents.

A number of people were forced to leave their homes after the fire spread from the burning vehicle to hedges.

Police investigating the incident say they believe the fire was started deliberately.

Residents met with ‘ferocious blaze’

One eyewitness, who asked not to be named, said she opened her door to be confronted with a “ferocious blaze”.

She said: “It was terrifying to see the van completely consumed by flames.

“The flames were high above the van and eventually resulted in hedges of the nearest houses also catching fire.

“I saw at least two people with children leaving their homes in case the fire spread further.

“The fire brigade were on the scene very quickly and made short work of putting the fire out.

“However, the van was destroyed.”

Another resident told The Courier the incident was “very scary”.

She added: “It was a surreal experience for what is a quiet family street.

“After seeing the extent of the fire and smoke, I chose to leave my house with my children to stay with family elsewhere in the village.

“The van was removed during the night.

“The incident has made people very anxious.”

Police say van fire treated as ‘wilful’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55pm on Monday, officers received a report of a vehicle fire on Tarvit Terrace, Springfield.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident reference 4670 of June 5.”