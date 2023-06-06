Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Boost for Camperdown Wildlife Centre as Dundee zoo welcomes baby lar gibbon

It comes after a difficult few months for staff at the centre following the deaths of five wolves.

By Laura Devlin
The new baby lar gibbon and mother at Camperdown zoo. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Centre.
The new baby lar gibbon and mother at Camperdown zoo. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Centre.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre has been handed a boost with the arrival of a new lar gibbon.

The baby arrived at the Dundee zoo at the end of April.

It comes after a difficult few months for staff there, following the death of a pack of wolves.

Bradly Yule – Camperdown Wildlife Centre’s conservation network manager – says staff are delighted at the birth.

Gibbon’s birth part of breeding programme

He said: “We have a pair of lar gibbons that are an important part of a co-ordinated European breeding programme, and we are delighted with the birth of this endangered gibbon.

“We have waited around six months for the youngster’s arrival, and our staff cannot be happier with the birth.

“Both parents and baby are doing well in their custom-built enclosure and can all be seen quite clearly at Camperdown.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The youngster won’t be fully independent until around two years of age and will depend on its parents for many years.”

Originally from the forests of south-east Asia, lar gibbons are threatened by rapid habitat loss which reduces the area where they can live – putting their future in great danger.

Conservationists warn that unless the highest priority is given to protecting gibbon habitat, the species will become critically endangered and close to extinction.

The news comes after the deaths of five wolves at Camperdown earlier this year.

Wolves at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The Courier revealed last month how the decision to euthanise the pack came after they had escaped their enclosure twice following the death of the alpha male.

The decision to put the wolves down led to criticism from some members of the public, who questioned why the otherwise healthy wolves could not have been saved.

Staff members at the centre also received threats from the public over the move.

