Boost for Camperdown Wildlife Centre as Dundee zoo welcomes baby lar gibbon

Camperdown Wildlife Centre has been handed a boost with the arrival of a new lar gibbon.

The baby arrived at the Dundee zoo at the end of April.

It comes after a difficult few months for staff there, following the death of a pack of wolves.

Bradly Yule – Camperdown Wildlife Centre’s conservation network manager – says staff are delighted at the birth.

Gibbon’s birth part of breeding programme

He said: “We have a pair of lar gibbons that are an important part of a co-ordinated European breeding programme, and we are delighted with the birth of this endangered gibbon.

“We have waited around six months for the youngster’s arrival, and our staff cannot be happier with the birth.

“Both parents and baby are doing well in their custom-built enclosure and can all be seen quite clearly at Camperdown.

“The youngster won’t be fully independent until around two years of age and will depend on its parents for many years.”

Originally from the forests of south-east Asia, lar gibbons are threatened by rapid habitat loss which reduces the area where they can live – putting their future in great danger.

Conservationists warn that unless the highest priority is given to protecting gibbon habitat, the species will become critically endangered and close to extinction.

The news comes after the deaths of five wolves at Camperdown earlier this year.

The Courier revealed last month how the decision to euthanise the pack came after they had escaped their enclosure twice following the death of the alpha male.

The decision to put the wolves down led to criticism from some members of the public, who questioned why the otherwise healthy wolves could not have been saved.

Staff members at the centre also received threats from the public over the move.