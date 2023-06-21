‘My smiling boy’: Fife mum’s tribute to Dundee student who died in loch accident

The Fife mum of a Dundee student has paid tribute to her “smiling boy” after he drowned in an accident at Loch Lomond.

Michael Stewart, 27, got into difficulty in the water at after going camping on June 3.

His brothers, Ryan and Shaun, fought to save him but he passed away.

Michael was an ethical hacking student at Abertay University and previously lived in Dundee.

Students are said to have been left “shocked and saddened” by the death.

Speaking from her home in Kirkcaldy, Michael’s mum, Nicky, told The Courier she believes her son entered the water by accident as he could not swim.

Family ‘torn apart’ by death of Dundee student

Nicky, 52, said: “Michael had been camping with his brothers as Shaun works up at Loch Lomond.

“This has been a tragic accident and the fact we have lost him has torn my family apart.

“He was my smiling boy.

“I would urge people to be mindful when in the water. The police told me there are big dips in it.

“You’ll be paddling in quite a shallow bit and then all of a sudden you’re properly in the water.

“People don’t realise the danger that lies beneath it.”

Michael, a former Balwearie High School pupil, had been eyeing a career in computing after completing his studies.

Nicky says messages of support from his friends have been of some comfort during her “total hell”.

The mum-of-seven added: “We’ve all been left incredibly numb by the last few weeks.

“It’s been nice to read the messages of support from Michael’s friends. He was such a well-loved guy.

Dundee students ‘shocked and saddened’ by death

“He was never in a bad mood and was very close to his brothers and sisters.

“He loved his time at university and previously studied computing at St Brycedale Campus in Kirkcaldy.

“I’ve no doubt he was destined to do something with computers – if anyone had a computing problem, they went to Michael.”

Professor Liz Bacon, principal and vice-chancellor at Abertay University, said: “The university community is deeply shocked and saddened by Michael’s tragic death and we are offering support to students and staff at this difficult time.

“Michael was a well-respected and determined student who was an asset to Abertay and we have been in touch with his family to offer our sincere condolences and support.”

Nicky is now trying to raise funds for a defibrillator on the shoreline of Loch Lomond at Inversnaid.

Michael is survived by his sisters Jodie and Jenna and brothers Zander, Beano, Shaun and Ryan.

He has also been described as a “doting uncle to his many nieces and nephews, loving brother-in-law, cousin, nephew and friend to many”.

A funeral mass takes place at St Marie’s RC Church in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday July 4 at 10am, followed by a committal service at Hayfield Cemetery at 11am.