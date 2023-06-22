Concerns grow for woman, 28, missing from Kirkcaldy

Police are appealing for information to help trace a woman who has been reported missing from Kirkcaldy.

Louise Rogers, 28, was last seen around 2.30pm on Thursday in Cook Street, Dysart.

She was wearing wearing a black t-shirt dress and black sandals.

The 28-year-old is described as being between 5ft 5in and 5ft 7in in height and has shoulder length brown hair.

Officers are now appealing to members of the public to come forward if they have any information on her whereabouts.

Appeal for information

Sergeant Danny Hatch said: “It is very out of character for Louise to go missing and concerns are growing.

“I am appealing for anyone who has seen Louise or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2258 of 22 June, 2023.