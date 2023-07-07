Drivers in Fife faced tailbacks after tractor crashed into ditch on the A92 near Letham

Drivers in Fife face tailbacks after a tractor crashed into a ditch on the A92 near Letham.

Emergency services are on the scene at the one-vehicle crash.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed it assisted in helping the driver out of the tractor.

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We were in attendance one the A92 just north of Letham.

“We originally got the call at 3.47pm to a crash involving a tractor

“We assisted in removing the person from the tractor and was then handed over to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The stop call came in at 4.16pm and we left the scene.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland added: “Police were called around 3.20pm on Friday July 7 to reports of a one vehicle road crash involving a tractor on the A92 near Parbroath Castle.

We currently have no reports of any injuries, however, inquiries are ongoing.