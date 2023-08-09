Urgent repairs needed on Dunfermline arts hub amid public safety fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Urgent repairs needed on Dunfermline arts hub amid public safety fears

The Fire Station Creative building has been covered in scaffolding since last year after a large piece of rendering crashed to the ground.

By Claire Warrender
The Fire Station Creative building needs urgent repairs
A section of rendering fell from the building last year. Image: Google Street View.

Urgent repairs are to be carried out on one of Dunfermline’s most prominent buildings amid falling masonry fears.

Fife Council is to spend more than £40,000 on the Fire Station Creative hub on Carnegie Drive after a large piece of rendering crashed to the ground last year.

The popular independent arts and music venue in the city’s former fire station is run by a charitable trust.

The Fire Station Creative building needs urgent repairs.
Artists at the Fire Station Creative building, which now needs £40,000 of repairs.

However, the council owns the building.

And it has been covered in scaffolding since the incident in July in a bid to guarantee public safety.

Dunfermline community manager Andrew Gallacher said repairs are urgently needed.

But costs have soared since the original £36,212 quote was received from contractors.

And councillors are being asked to approve an additional £8,016 for the work.

Repairs will keep the venue alive

Mr Gallacher highlighted the importance of the Fire Station Creative to Fife.

He said: “It is the only significant arts venue of its kind in the region, hosting 21 studios, a high-profile gallery, a cafe bar, music therapy and art therapy.”

Drew Walker of Falling Up Together with some of the artwork on display.
Drew Walker of Falling Up Together, which provides art therapy at the Fire Station Creative building. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It is open in the evenings as well as during the day and has proved popular since it opened in 2015.

Mr Gallacher added: “With financial support, a roofing company will be commissioned to refurbish the entire facade of the building.

“This includes erecting scaffolding, removing loose rendering and applying new roughcast to the walls.

“While public safety is the priority, the secondary aim is to keep the venue alive.

“FSC is a registered charity with insufficient funds to meet the costs of the renovation of the building.

“The charity is currently spending £240 per week on scaffolding.”

Venue competes with Dundee and Edinburgh

The Fire Station Creative opened in the derelict fire station thanks to a £170,000 grant from Fife Council.

And the development was backed by singer Barbara Dickson, novelist Ian Rankin and former Skids frontman Richard Jobson.

It followed a vision by painter Ian Moir and photographer Eammon McGoldrick, who were frustrated by a lack of exhibition space in Fife.

After it opened, Ian said: “It was always our ambition this building should be an art venue that can compete with venues in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee and I think we have achieved that.”

Councillors meet to discuss the funding bid on Tuesday.

More from Fife

Police found the dead hamster at the address in Fife when they went to look for Arran Swift.
Fife thug killed and 'mutilated' hamster with hammer in 15-month domestic abuse campaign
Ian and Lilian Sloan feel "shafted" after discovering they cannot get an NHS dentist in Fife
Fife couple 'shafted' in search for an NHS dentist as every practice closes lists
Steven Banks raped a 16-year-old after forcing her to change into his Rangers top..
Fife rapist already serving time for armed robbery, jury told after conviction
Brown targeted children at Pettycur Bay in 1991.
Army veteran jailed for historical child abuse at Fife caravan park
Benarty Street in Kirkcaldy
Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into Kirkcaldy garden
Fife murderer Mark Campbell and his victim Jane Fitzpatrick.
Fife murderer Mark Campbell launches appeal
Knockhill Racing Circuit.
Traffic warning ahead of British Touring Car Championship at Knockhill
CR0043541, Cheryl Peebles, St Andrews. Exam Results Day at Madras College. Picture SHows: Twins, Camran (17) and Sarah Kouhy (17) opening their exam results at Madras College in St Andrews. Tuesday 8th August 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Exam results nerves and delight for Madras College pupils in front of television cameras
David McIntosh's car struck a woman trying to stop it.
Former soldier hit Kirkcaldy woman with car as he tried to change gear
Houses
Tayside and Fife council house wait times - how long you could be queuing…

Conversation