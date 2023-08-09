Urgent repairs needed on Dunfermline arts hub amid public safety fears

Urgent repairs are to be carried out on one of Dunfermline’s most prominent buildings amid falling masonry fears.

Fife Council is to spend more than £40,000 on the Fire Station Creative hub on Carnegie Drive after a large piece of rendering crashed to the ground last year.

The popular independent arts and music venue in the city’s former fire station is run by a charitable trust.

However, the council owns the building.

And it has been covered in scaffolding since the incident in July in a bid to guarantee public safety.

Dunfermline community manager Andrew Gallacher said repairs are urgently needed.

But costs have soared since the original £36,212 quote was received from contractors.

And councillors are being asked to approve an additional £8,016 for the work.

Repairs will keep the venue alive

Mr Gallacher highlighted the importance of the Fire Station Creative to Fife.

He said: “It is the only significant arts venue of its kind in the region, hosting 21 studios, a high-profile gallery, a cafe bar, music therapy and art therapy.”

It is open in the evenings as well as during the day and has proved popular since it opened in 2015.

Mr Gallacher added: “With financial support, a roofing company will be commissioned to refurbish the entire facade of the building.

“This includes erecting scaffolding, removing loose rendering and applying new roughcast to the walls.

“While public safety is the priority, the secondary aim is to keep the venue alive.

“FSC is a registered charity with insufficient funds to meet the costs of the renovation of the building.

“The charity is currently spending £240 per week on scaffolding.”

Venue competes with Dundee and Edinburgh

The Fire Station Creative opened in the derelict fire station thanks to a £170,000 grant from Fife Council.

And the development was backed by singer Barbara Dickson, novelist Ian Rankin and former Skids frontman Richard Jobson.

It followed a vision by painter Ian Moir and photographer Eammon McGoldrick, who were frustrated by a lack of exhibition space in Fife.

After it opened, Ian said: “It was always our ambition this building should be an art venue that can compete with venues in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee and I think we have achieved that.”

Councillors meet to discuss the funding bid on Tuesday.