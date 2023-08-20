Mystery as hundreds of starfish wash up on Fife coastline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mystery as hundreds of starfish wash up on Fife coastline

The unusual discovery has been made on a mile long section of beach between Dysart and West Wemyss.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Hundreds of starfish washed up on Fife coast
Hundreds of starfish washed up along the coastal path from Dysart to West Wemyss. Image: Reece King

Hundreds of starfish have washed up on the Fife coastline.

Up to 1000 of the sea creatures were discovered on a mile-long stretch between Dysart and West Wemyss on Saturday.

Starfish can only survive for a few minutes out of water, meaning several were already dead by the time they were found.

Rough seas could be to blame

So far there is no clear explanation for the mass stranding – although there are suggestions that rough seas could be to blame.

The macabre discovery was made by Reece King from Kirkcaldy.

Starfish stranded Fife coast
Hundreds of starfish washed up along the coastal path from Dysart to West Wemyss.<br />Image: Reece King

Reece said: “There must have been around 900-1000 of them washed up on about a mile section between Dysart and West Wemyss.

“Some were moving so we put them back in the water but sadly a lot of them had been out of the water too long.

“A lot had missing limbs which could be consistent with colliding with the rocks and being battered by the waves.

starfish stranded Fife coast
Thousands of starfish washed up along the coastal path from Dysart to West Wemyss.<br />Image: Reece King

“I have never seen anything like it before,”

Reece said there has been a lot of speculation as to why so many starfish have been stranded there.

“There have been high winds and stormy weather that could be responsible for washing them ashore.

“I have been led to believe the speed of the currents could cause the waves to wash them ashore.

starifsh stranded Fife coast
Thousands of starfish washed up along the coastal path from Dysart to West Wemyss.<br />Image: Reece King

“However, there’s obviously other potential reasons such as pollution and predators or to do with the breeding season.”

Natural occurrence

A spokesperson for British Divers Marine Life Rescue said that while they mainly deal with marine mammals, they were aware that rough seas and storms plus sudden changes in sea temperature could result in sea creatures like starfish being washed ashore in large numbers.

Star fish stranding Fife coast
Thousands of starfish washed up along the coastal path from Dysart to West Wemyss.<br />Image: Reece King

According to information published by the Natural History Museum starfish strandings are a natural occurrence that happen every year to some degree.

It adds that large strandings often occur after stormy weather when water currents become stronger and wash the starfish to the shore.

Conversation