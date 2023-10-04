Occupants of two cars could hold key in Cowdenbeath fatal ‘hit-and-run’ probe

Police say the occupants of two cars could hold the key in an investigation into an alleged hit-and-run in Cowdenbeath that left a man dead.

Stephen Davis, 46, was struck by the vehicle on High Street around 8.30pm on September 14.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A 32-year-old man was later arrested and charged in connection with the incident and appeared before Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Officers trying to establish the full circumstances of the alleged hit-and-run are hoping potential witnesses will come forward.

In particular, they wish to speak to occupants of a small red hatchback travelling south on High Street at the time.

They also want to trace the driver of a dark coloured hatchback which was stationary at the junction of Foulford Street when the incident occurred.

It was then seen travelling north along High Street a short time later.

‘It is absolutely vital we gather as much information as possible’

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw from Road Policing East said: “It is absolutely vital that we gather as much information as possible about what happened.

“I would urge the drivers of the mentioned vehicles, and any other potential witnesses, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3653 of Thursday September 14.