Kirkcaldy luxury housing plan with 39 objections withdrawn – but could return

Developers in Kirkcaldy have pulled the plug on their most recent seafront luxury housing plan.

They say they are taking time to review public objections and concerns before returning with new proposals for the Seafield coast at a later date.

The Seafield Consortium has twice sought planning permission to build houses on land it described as “unkempt and unsightly” waste ground.

And they prompted a public backlash each time.

Last year, the consortium tried and failed to secure planning permission for eight homes, with one councillor dubbing the development a “millionaires’ row.”

And they brought back new plans for just six homes on Kirkcaldy‘s Seafield Plateau, off Craigfoot Place, in June.

However, they have now been withdrawn in the face of 39 public objections and concerns from the Coal Authority.

Fears Kirkcaldy housing plan could destabilise embankment

Architects told Fife Council: “It is our intention to review the responses provided to this point in further detail.

“Once we and the consultants acting for the applicants have reviewed and considered the concerns raised…, we will be able to prepare a revised planning submission.”

Developers wanted to squeeze a new row of houses between the existing homes and Fife Coastal Path.

But residents argued the plateau is well used by walkers and has been identified as protected open space.

One couple argued the site provides safe passage for children walking back and forth to school.

They also argued the development would alter and possibly destabilise the sloping embankment down to the beach.

Concerns over old coal mines

Another objector stated: “This is not affordable housing so it has zero community benefit other than to disrupt and destroy an area used to give pleasure to people.”

The Coal Authority has also raised “substantive concerns” about the safety of the development.

It said: “Coal Authority records indicate there are four coal mine entries present within the site.

“Records also indicate that unlicensed mine roadways are present beneath the site, including at shallow depth.”

They continued: “Any form of development over or within the influencing distance of a mine entry can be dangerous.”

And they said it “raises significant safety and engineering risks and exposes all parties to potential financial liabilities.”