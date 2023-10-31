Kirkcaldy luxury housing plan with 39 objections withdrawn – but could return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy luxury housing plan with 39 objections withdrawn – but could return

Developers have twice sought permission for homes at Seafield.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
The plans were for the Seafield area of Kirkcaldy.
The plans were for the Seafield area of Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Developers in Kirkcaldy have pulled the plug on their most recent seafront luxury housing plan.

They say they are taking time to review public objections and concerns before returning with new proposals for the Seafield coast at a later date.

Kirkcaldy Seafield housing plans
Developers wanted to build houses between the existing homes and the sea.

The Seafield Consortium has twice sought planning permission to build houses on land it described as “unkempt and unsightly” waste ground.

And they prompted a public backlash each time.

Last year, the consortium tried and failed to secure planning permission for eight homes, with one councillor dubbing the development a “millionaires’ row.”

And they brought back new plans for just six homes on Kirkcaldy‘s Seafield Plateau, off Craigfoot Place, in June.

However, they have now been withdrawn in the face of 39 public objections and concerns from the Coal Authority.

Fears Kirkcaldy housing plan could destabilise embankment

Architects told Fife Council: “It is our intention to review the responses provided to this point in further detail.

“Once we and the consultants acting for the applicants have reviewed and considered the concerns raised…, we will be able to prepare a revised planning submission.”

The Kirkcaldy housing plan generated 39 objections.
The Kirkcaldy housing plan generated 39 objections.

Developers wanted to squeeze a new row of houses between the existing homes and Fife Coastal Path.

But residents argued the plateau is well used by walkers and has been identified as protected open space.

One couple argued the site provides safe passage for children walking back and forth to school.

They also argued the development would alter and possibly destabilise the sloping embankment down to the beach.

Concerns over old coal mines

Another objector stated: “This is not affordable housing so it has zero community benefit other than to disrupt and destroy an area used to give pleasure to people.”

The Coal Authority has also raised “substantive concerns” about the safety of the development.

It said: “Coal Authority records indicate there are four coal mine entries present within the site.

“Records also indicate that unlicensed mine roadways are present beneath the site, including at shallow depth.”

They continued: “Any form of development over or within the influencing distance of a mine entry can be dangerous.”

And they said it “raises significant safety and engineering risks and exposes all parties to potential financial liabilities.”

More from Fife

The CAVForth autonomous bus crossing the Forth Road Bridge.
Human takes control of computer-driven Fife bus service
Pittenweem residents fear their homes are at risk.
Fears for Pittenweem homes as 'traumatic' storm damage leaves them just metres from the…
The Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews is iconic.
Who owns St Andrews?
The A911 near Milton Road.
Pedestrian, 43, dies after crash near Windygates in Fife
Jake Jones, 16 with his sister, Francesca Louise.
Sister pays tribute to 'big-hearted' little brother who died after falling ill at Ballingry…
Police tape bars access to parts of St Andrews Harbour wall and pier
St Andrews Harbour closed in the wake of Storm Babet after £500,000 of damage
Nancy Lotto, of St Monans.
Obituary: Nancy Latto, 94, possessed expert knowledge of St Monans and the East Neuk
Heavy rain will hit the region once again. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Storm Ciaran to hit Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued for heavy rain
The A92 between Forgan Roundabout and Parbroath Junction is closed again due to flooding.
A92 in north-east Fife reopens again for fourth time following earlier flooding
Motorist hit nearly 100mph on wintry Fife M90 during weather warning

Conversation