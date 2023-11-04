Couple behind Newport deli moving to new site with cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple behind Newport deli moving to new site with cafe

Eleanor Whitby and Ed Murdoch run The Urban Grocery and Fig & Fromage.

By Ellidh Aitken
Ed Murdoch and Eleanor Whitby.
Ed Murdoch and Eleanor Whitby. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson

A Fife couple who run a deli and a grocery store are to combine the two in a new location – complete with a cafe.

Eleanor Whitby and Ed Murdoch run The Urban Grocery and Fig & Fromage at separate locations on High Street in Newport.

Now they have found a permanent home for their businesses at number 18 – in the former Vital Hike office building.

They plan to move in, keeping the Fig & Fromage name, in the next three weeks.

Eleanor told The Courier: “The opportunity came up because the staff (at Vital Hike) wanted to work from home and it doesn’t make sense for a lot of businesses to have an office anymore.

Couple in ‘sensible mode’ by combining Newport deli and grocery store with cafe

“We are bringing everything into sensible mode for us.

“It’s an opportunity to make it work better.

“The new space has been a cafe before but I haven’t been able to find out when – I am sure people will come and tell us.

“I love that social history.

“There is writing on the outside of the building with an old cafe menu.

The former Vital Hike offices in Newport will be turned into the new Fig and Fromage deli complete with cafe.
The former Vital Hike offices in Newport will be turned into the new Fig and Fromage deli complete with cafe. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
The building's past as a cafe is still visible.
The building’s past as a cafe is still visible. Image: Elllidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“We won’t cover it, if anything we will make it brighter and get someone in to repaint it as it is.

“We are hoping to be open three weeks from now, in time for the Christmas light switch-on in November when everyone gets involved.”

Fig & Fromage, which opened during the pandemic, will operate until Christmas as a hamper and wreath-making workshop space.

Meanwhile, The Urban Grocery is set to become Mojo Interiors and Homeware after Eleanor and Ed move out.

The existing Fig & Fromage deli in Newport.
The existing Fig & Fromage outlet. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson
The existing Urban Grocery store in Newport.
The Urban Grocery will become Mojo Interiors and Homeware. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson

Eleanor added: “We are hoping for a good Christmas once we have settled in and we want this move to be permanent, that is what we are really hoping for.

“I think small high streets are thriving and I am going to do my damnedest to keep this one thriving.

“Whatever we are doing here in Newport, we have got it right.

Plans to fill ‘gap’ in Newport’s retail offering

“I don’t find myself going out of Newport much, you don’t need to – you’ve got The Newport Bakery and Boat Brae and other places.

“We are filling that gap in the middle.”

The new shop will have a separate cafe area, with about 20 covers, which can be closed off for private events.

It will also have an off-sales license for alcohol, like the Urban Grocery, and stock will include fruit and vegetables as well as cheese and other deli items.

Conversation