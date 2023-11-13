Large pothole causing damaging to vehicles on A92 in Fife

A number of vehicles have been damaged after a large pothole formed on the A92 in Fife.

Police were called just after 6pm on Monday evening after reports of a number of vehicles breaking down due to the uneven surface.

The road was blocked in both directions, with diversions put in place for vehicles to avoid the pothole.

❗️ NEW⌚️18:05#A92 Kilmany – Rathillet The #A92 is partially blocked in both directions due to a large pot hole in the carriageway. A number of vehicles have already been damaged and Police are in attendance.@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/g0sIJDnsYC — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 13, 2023

It was suggested on social media that over 20 cars ended up with burst tyres due to the pothole.

A line of traffic was spotted along the road having suffered damage.

The formation of the pothole comes after roads across Tayside and Fife were flooded due to Storm Debi.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.