Understaffed Kirkcaldy care home could be shut down as patients put at risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Understaffed Kirkcaldy care home could be shut down as patients put at risk

Chapel Level nursing home has been handed an improvement notice by the Care Inspectorate.

By Kieran Webster
Chapel Level Nursing Home
Chapel Level Nursing Home in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

An understaffed Fife care home could be shut down after inspectors found residents’ safety was at risk.

Chapel Level Nursing Home in Kirkcaldy has been served an improvement notice following an inspection between October 7 and 10 where a series of issues were identified.

A report from the Care Inspectorate found a lack of night-time staff was “unsatisfactory and put people at significant risk of harm”.

The care home has been given until November 27 to improve on some of the issues and December 11 for one other.

Chapel Level, which is owned by HC-One Limited, provides care and accommodation for up to 60 older people.

Chapel Level home staff ‘referred to residents by room numbers instead of names’

During the inspection, some staff members were found to be referring to the residents by their room numbers and not their names.

Inspectors also received feedback that staff were taking lengthy periods to respond to buzzers – resulting in a resident being unnecessarily incontinent.

Another resident, deemed to be at high risk of choking, was left to eat on their own.

A sign for Chapel Level nursing home
The home could face closure after a scathing report. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And one resident, who was at risk of falling, fell in the lounge with no staff present to intervene or support them.

The report said: “This was not safe and put the person at risk of harm.”

A letter of concern was issued to Chapel Level following the inspection due to the low staffing levels, giving the home 72 hours to make improvements.

Inspectors found there were large periods when the lounge, which should be supervised at all times, was left unsupervised.

Staffing levels at Chapel Level home had ‘detrimental impact’ on residents

People experiencing the care also told inspectors that staffing levels were, at times, too low to fully meet the needs of the residents.

The report added: “These staffing levels had a detrimental impact on people’s experiences.

“This included not being supported appropriately to eat and drink, not having regular access to meaningful activities, not being kept comfortable and having continence needs being met effectively and care plans containing inconsistent information.

“All these concerns put people at risk of harm.”

An elderly person with a walking stick.
Elderly residents were “put at risk of harm”. Image: Shutterstock/Air Images

In a follow-up, inspectors found that staffing levels had increased and call bells were being answered more quickly.

Inspectors also found the home to be clean and tidy and found that people were treated kindly by some members of staff.

Improvement notice issued to Kirkcaldy home after care inspection

However, Chapel Level was served an improvement notice meaning it faces being shut down unless changes are made.

By November 27, the home must improve its choking and falls protocol, and handling training.

An action plan must be in place and implemented with evidence of improvement.

And by December 11, the home must ensure staffing levels at all times have been increased and improved.

Chapel Level operator ‘disappointed’ with report

A spokesperson for Chapel Level said: “We are committed to providing high-quality, kind care to all those who make their home with us.

“We take the feedback of the regulator extremely seriously and are therefore disappointed with the outcome of the latest Care Inspectorate report into our home.

“We took immediate action to address the issues identified by the Care Inspectorate team when they visited our home in October.

“As the report acknowledges, we immediately put in place measures which boosted our staffing levels and fulfilled this requirement of the inspection report.

“Other changes take longer to fully take effect, and we are continuing to work with our Care Inspectorate partners in line with our comprehensive action plan to address the remaining areas of feedback identified.

“With the support of additional senior oversight and presence in the home, we are all committed to making and embedding the changes needed to bring our home up to the high standards our residents expect and deserve.”

More from Fife

Post Thumbnail
Firefighters attend incident near Dunfermline army base
Ballingry teenager Jake Jones, 16.
Death of Fife teenager: Woman, 23, charged with drugs offence
Caoimhe Fisher, pictured with mother Victoria, played Rhona Glenrothie in Christmas in Scotland. Image: Stagebox Management/Channel 5/Paramount
Fife girl, 11, who played key role in Christmas in Scotland 'overwhelmed' by response…
Police tape bars access to parts of St Andrews Harbour wall and pier
£1.5m fundraiser launched to help restore storm-battered St Andrews harbour
Youngsters enjoying the christmas lights switch on event in Dundee west end.
18 Christmas lights switch-on events in Tayside and Fife
Ean Coutts (left) was murdered by David Barnes. Image: Police Scotland.
David Barnes guilty: How neighbours’ suspicions and airport luggage theft helped snare Fife murderer
Arron Kyle avoided prison because of his young age.
St Andrews man had bestiality and necro porn in phone 'favourites'
Louise Moffat faces losing her job, according to her solicitor.
Detective inspector will 'almost certainly' lose job for Fife five-times drink-drive limit shame
Pathhead Sands in Kirkcaldy suffered extensive damage but has now reopened.. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sections of Fife coastal path may be permanently re-routed after Storm Babet
The company admitted a health and safety breach over the accident.
Fife worker choked unconscious in horrific conveyor belt entrapment

Conversation