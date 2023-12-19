Three people suffer smoke inhalation after Dunfermline ‘front door fire’

Three people suffered smoke inhalation after a “front door fire” in Dunfermline.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received the call at around 4.50am on Tuesday.

The force sent three appliances from Dunfermline and Lochgelly and remained on the scene for around 40 minutes.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We were in attendance at a front door fire in Dunfermline at Adamson Crescent.

“Three appliances attended, two from Dunfermline and one from Lochgelly.

“We got the call at 4.49am and the stop call came in at 5.33am.

“Three casualties suffered slight smoke inhalation.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.