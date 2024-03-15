Bid to remove Pittenweem witch mural continues as appeal fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Bid to remove Pittenweem witch mural continues as appeal fails

A pub landlord now has six months to get rid of the "gaudy and inaccurate" artwork.

By Claire Warrender
The Pittenweem witch mural has caused offence.
Efforts to remove the controversial Pittenweem witch mural are back on after an appeal failed.

Weem Witch author Leonard Low attempted to quash Fife Council’s enforcement notice ordering the “gaudy and inaccurate” artwork’s demise.

Weem Witch author Leonard Low. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And the action was put on hold while the Scottish Government investigated.

Mr Low described it as “an act of genius”, saying it would make a superb gateway to a museum he is planning.

However, the planning appeals division has now ruled Mr Low is not entitled to appeal as he does not own the Larachmhor pub, where the mural is painted.

Pub landlord Allan Adey has not lodged his own bid against enforcement.

And this means he now has six months to get rid of the work.

Pittenweem witch mural painted without planning permission

The mural of a stereotypical witch, with a hooked nose and warts on her face, has divided opinion in Pittenweem.

The brightly painted artwork is in the heart of the conservation area and opposite the historic harbour.

The historic Pittenweem Harbour building can be seen in the background.
The historic Pittenweem Harbour building can be seen in the background. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Some people like it and have hailed it a tourist draw to the East Neuk village.

However, others have branded it offensive to the 16th century women persecuted and killed.

Mr Adey had it painted without planning permission and a retrospective application was refused by councillors last year.

Council planners then served an enforcement order in February.

Enforcement welcomed by witchcraft campaigners

The notice states the gable wall must be restored to its original condition by September.

And it is welcomed by campaigners calling for a pardon for women accused of witchcraft between 1563 and 1736.

If the mural is not removed within six months, Fife Council can do it and bill the pub owners.

However, there is also the option of court action and a fine of up to £20,000.

Conversation