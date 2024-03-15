Bid to remove Pittenweem witch mural continues as appeal fails

Efforts to remove the controversial Pittenweem witch mural are back on after an appeal failed.

Weem Witch author Leonard Low attempted to quash Fife Council’s enforcement notice ordering the “gaudy and inaccurate” artwork’s demise.

And the action was put on hold while the Scottish Government investigated.

Mr Low described it as “an act of genius”, saying it would make a superb gateway to a museum he is planning.

However, the planning appeals division has now ruled Mr Low is not entitled to appeal as he does not own the Larachmhor pub, where the mural is painted.

Pub landlord Allan Adey has not lodged his own bid against enforcement.

And this means he now has six months to get rid of the work.

Pittenweem witch mural painted without planning permission

The mural of a stereotypical witch, with a hooked nose and warts on her face, has divided opinion in Pittenweem.

The brightly painted artwork is in the heart of the conservation area and opposite the historic harbour.

Some people like it and have hailed it a tourist draw to the East Neuk village.

However, others have branded it offensive to the 16th century women persecuted and killed.

Mr Adey had it painted without planning permission and a retrospective application was refused by councillors last year.

Council planners then served an enforcement order in February.

Enforcement welcomed by witchcraft campaigners

The notice states the gable wall must be restored to its original condition by September.

And it is welcomed by campaigners calling for a pardon for women accused of witchcraft between 1563 and 1736.

If the mural is not removed within six months, Fife Council can do it and bill the pub owners.

However, there is also the option of court action and a fine of up to £20,000.