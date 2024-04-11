Fire crews in failed bid to rescue cat trapped on Dunfermline rooftop

Two fire crews descended on Dunfermline city centre on Thursday evening to help a rescue attempt of a cat trapped on a rooftop.

One fire appliance as well as a specialist high-reach vehicle were despatched from nearby Dunfermline station shortly before 7pm.

The alarm was raised by animal welfare officers after reports of a cat stuck on a shop roof in Chalmers Street.

SSPCA officers had spotted the stranded feline but were unable to reach the stricken animal.

One onlooker said she had been told the cat had been heard on the rooftop by locals for the last four days.

Firefighters scaled the roof in bid to locate the trapped animal

She added: “I saw animal rescue officers trying to lure the cat down but they were unsuccessful.

“Then without warning two fire engines arrived.

“I watched as they extended the ladder to the top of the roof.

“It was very dramatic given that it was just a cat up there.”

Firefighters remained at the scene for over an hour as attempts continued to bring the cat down.

However the fire service later confirmed that attempts to lure the animal to safety had been unsuccessful.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert from the SSPCA at 6.51pm to assist their officers in the rescue of a cat reported to be stranded on a roof.

“One appliance as well as a high-reach vehicle were despatched from Dunfermline station to Chalmers Street in Dunfermline.

“Officers tried to locate the cat but were unsuccessful.

“On the request of SSPCA officers food was left for the stranded animal.

“This was to assist in the animal welfare team’s efforts to bring the cat down of its own accord.

“Officers returned to station at 7.54pm”