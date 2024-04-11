Fire crews in failed bid to rescue cat trapped on Dunfermline rooftop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife

Fire crews in failed bid to rescue cat trapped on Dunfermline rooftop

Firefighters scale city centre rooftop in bid to lure down stranded feline.

By Neil Henderson
Firefighters used a specialist high-reach vehicle in Dunfermline cat rescue attempt.
Firefighters used a specialist high-reach vehicle in Dunfermline cat rescue attempt. Image: Fife Jammer Locations / FJL services

Two fire crews descended on Dunfermline city centre on Thursday evening to help a rescue attempt of a cat trapped on a rooftop.

One fire appliance as well as a specialist high-reach vehicle were despatched from nearby Dunfermline station shortly before 7pm.

The alarm was raised by animal welfare officers after reports of a cat stuck on a shop roof in Chalmers Street.

SSPCA officers had spotted the stranded feline but were unable to reach the stricken animal.

One onlooker said she had been told the cat had been heard on the rooftop by locals for the last four days.

Firefighters scaled the roof in bid to locate the trapped animal

She added: “I saw animal rescue officers trying to lure the cat down but they were unsuccessful.

“Then without warning two fire engines arrived.

“I watched as they extended the ladder to the top of the roof.

“It was very dramatic given that it was just a cat up there.”

Firefighters remained at the scene for over an hour as attempts continued to bring the cat down.

However the fire service later confirmed that attempts to lure the animal to safety had been unsuccessful.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert from the SSPCA at 6.51pm to assist their officers in the rescue of a cat reported to be stranded on a roof.

“One appliance as well as a high-reach vehicle were despatched from Dunfermline station to Chalmers Street in Dunfermline.

“Officers tried to locate the cat but were unsuccessful.

“On the request of SSPCA officers food was left for the stranded animal.

“This was to assist in the animal welfare team’s efforts to bring the cat down of its own accord.

“Officers returned to station at 7.54pm”

