Family’s relief as Dunfermline street name in gran’s honour to stay – despite putting off potential house-buyers

A Fife woman says her grandmother’s name will live on after councillors rejected a housebuilder’s bid to remove it from their development.

Lochay Homes said the names Euphemia Street and Wyse Witches Way are outdated and putting off potential customers.

One of the streets in the Townhill development in the north of Dunfermline is named after former mineworker Euphemia Sutherland, whose family have lived there for six generations.

And her granddaughter Elaine Lashbrook was bitterly disappointed by the attempt to change it.

She said the move would “ignore the role of working class women in society”.

“She represents so many women,” she said.

“By accepting her name, we’re acknowledging all these silent women.”

Potential customers not impressed with street names

The street names were agreed by Dunfermline councillors in 2020 when another developer was granted planning permission for the site.

However, Lochay Homes has now taken over the Lochside Park development with the first houses due for completion this summer.

And they said potential customers were not impressed with the two street names.

“It is abundantly clear the chosen names represent a disincentive to parties looking for a new home in this area,” they said.

“That is not a position we, as the party investing many millions into the site, and delivering a range of employment, should be placed in.”

The company offered to work with the Sutherland family and other locals to find an alternative.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline area committee was asked to rule on the issue.

And they have decided both Euphemia Street and Wyse Witches Way should remain.

Granddaughter relieved by decision

Elaine said: “I’m really happy working class women are being recognised.

“Euphemia stayed in the area all her life, working in the pit there.

“She was one of six generations of the family to live there and my sister and daughter live there still.

“But it’s not just about our family’s connection. It’s about all the working class women whose stories are never heard, far less recognised.”

Changing Euphemia Street in Dunfermline would set precedent

Some councillors moved the issue should be put to public consultation.

However, SNP member Jean Hall Muir feared that would set a precedent.

“This is local history by people who impacted us,” she said.

“We should not alter our procedures and criteria to the whims of a developer’s desire to make money faster.

“If you don’t want to buy a house in Wyse Witches Way, that’s your prerogative.

“You might not want to buy a house in Woodpecker Way because you got attacked when you were six.

“Changing it would set a terrible, terrible precedent.”