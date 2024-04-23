Family’s relief as Dunfermline street name in gran’s honour to stay – despite putting off potential house-buyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family’s relief as Dunfermline street name in gran’s honour to stay – despite putting off potential house-buyers

The granddaughter of Euphemia Sutherland said she was shocked by the bid to remove her grandmother's name.

By Claire Warrender
Former mineworker Euphemia Sutherland, left, after whom one of the streets is named.
Former mineworker Euphemia Sutherland, left, after whom one of the streets is named. Image: Supplied by Elaine Lashbrook.

A Fife woman says her grandmother’s name will live on after councillors rejected a housebuilder’s bid to remove it from their development.

Lochay Homes said the names Euphemia Street and Wyse Witches Way are outdated and putting off potential customers.

One of the streets in the Townhill development in the north of Dunfermline is named after former mineworker Euphemia Sutherland, whose family have lived there for six generations.

Euphemia Sutherland from Townhill in Dunfermline has a street named after her
Euphemia Sutherland, left, has a street in Dunfermline named after her. Image: Supplied by Elaine Lashbrook.

And her granddaughter Elaine Lashbrook was bitterly disappointed by the attempt to change it.

She said the move would “ignore the role of working class women in society”.

“She represents so many women,” she said.

“By accepting her name, we’re acknowledging all these silent women.”

Potential customers not impressed with street names

The street names were agreed by Dunfermline councillors in 2020 when another developer was granted planning permission for the site.

However, Lochay Homes has now taken over the Lochside Park development with the first houses due for completion this summer.

How some of the Lochay Homes houses in Dunfermline will look. Image: Supplied by Lochay Homes.

And they said potential customers were not impressed with the two street names.

“It is abundantly clear the chosen names represent a disincentive to parties looking for a new home in this area,” they said.

“That is not a position we, as the party investing many millions into the site, and delivering a range of employment, should be placed in.”

The company offered to work with the Sutherland family and other locals to find an alternative.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline area committee was asked to rule on the issue.

And they have decided both Euphemia Street and Wyse Witches Way should remain.

Granddaughter relieved by decision

Elaine said: “I’m really happy working class women are being recognised.

“Euphemia stayed in the area all her life, working in the pit there.

“She was one of six generations of the family to live there and my sister and daughter live there still.

Euphemia’s granddaughter Elaine Lashbrook with information on her grandmother. Image: Supplied by Elaine Lashbrook.

“But it’s not just about our family’s connection. It’s about all the working class women whose stories are never heard, far less recognised.”

Changing Euphemia Street in Dunfermline would set precedent

Some councillors moved the issue should be put to public consultation.

However, SNP member Jean Hall Muir feared that would set a precedent.

“This is local history by people who impacted us,” she said.

“We should not alter our procedures and criteria to the whims of a developer’s desire to make money faster.

“If you don’t want to buy a house in Wyse Witches Way, that’s your prerogative.

“You might not want to buy a house in Woodpecker Way because you got attacked when you were six.

“Changing it would set a terrible, terrible precedent.”

Conversation