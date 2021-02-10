Positive report at Angus hospital after unannounced inspection

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

NHS Tayside has drawn up an action plan in response to a recent Healthcare Improvement Scotland inspection in Angus.

Inspectors made an unannounced call at Arbroath Infirmary on November 11.

Despite it being a largely positive report, inspectors did find some issues with paperwork.

They also recommended NHS Tayside adopt a more “person-centred” approach to care.

One patient had tested positive for Covid-19 during the visit, but inspectors found the safety measures in place to be adequate.

Other patients who had transferred from other hospitals had also been placed in their own rooms while they waiting on test results.

In praise of the staff at the facility, the report said that food and drink options were well maintained and that patients were treated with dignity.

The cleanliness of the wards was also praised.

Staff were also said to adhere to hand cleanliness recommendations well.

But the report did add: “Where patients were in the same room, we saw some staff moving between patients and patient areas during care episodes without decontaminating their hands at the right moments.”

As such, one of the requirements was that all staff perform hand hygiene at “appropriate opportunities”.

Other requirements include that all patients must have a Malnutrition Universal Screen Tool assessment carried out as at least two were incomplete during the inspection.

Among the areas that the hospital was praised was that all patients had good oral health and had falls assessment completed.

Staff also said they felt well supported by senior management during the pandemic.

A joint statement from the health board and Angus Health and Social Care Partnership said: “We are pleased to see that inspectors noted that all patients were treated with dignity and respect. They also reported that ward staff ensured relatives were kept up-to-date with information and patients were supported to keep in touch with their relatives and friends via telephone.

“It was noted that patients were given encouragement and assistance with eating and drinking in a dignified manner.

“Inspectors said good communication between the ward teams helped to ensure the safe delivery of care and wards appeared calm and organised with evidence of good team working.

“Where areas have been identified for improvement, patients and their families should be reassured that we have already taken steps to address these through an Improvement Action Plan to ensure that the standards of care delivered meet the highest standards.”