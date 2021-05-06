Thursday court round-up — Wheelspins and naughty notes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

All the court you could want on a Thursday…

Wheelspins

A learner driver carried out wheel spins while being pursued by police through Fife.

Kieron Naismith drove at excessive speed through Inverkeithing’s High Street and Rosyth in September.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, he pled guilty to two charges of dangerous driving.

Naismith, 20, admitted driving at excessive speed while being pursued by police and failing to keep the vehicle under proper control by causing repeated wheel spins.

He further admitted having no insurance and only a provisional licence on the same date.

He further admitted driving dangerously on November 22 on various roads in Fife, including the Standing Stane road, by driving at excessive speed, driving on the opposite side of the road, driving round a roundabout the wrong way and overtaking a car on a blind corner.

At the time of the incident he was more than twice the legal drink drive limit. He admitted having 46mics in his system. The legal limit is 22.

He also admitted driving whilst disqualified.

Sentence was deferred until later this month.

Kicked shoes at houses

A Methil man has been ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work after challenging police to a fight.

Ian McAllister admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner on Barrie Street, Methil, on March 19.

The 28-year-old was arrested after police received a complaint that he was causing a disturbance in the street at around 10.20pm.

McAllister was shouting and swearing and when approached by officers began throwing items them and kicked his shoes off towards nearby houses.

He threatened to fight any officer who approached him.

His solicitor, Mr Maguire, said the date had been the anniversary of a bereavement and that McAllister had been heavily under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Stolen spaniel

A man has denied having a stolen cocker spaniel at his home in Brechin.

William Stewart, 28, is accused of resetting the black dog, called Skye, which according to prosecutors had been dishonestly appropriated by theft.

The case called in Stewart’s absence at Forfar Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

He pled not guilty by letter. Stewart, of Provost Milne Avenue, will stand trial on January 12.

Not a nice neighbour

Paul Rogers of Robertson Road, Dunfermline will be sentenced next month after sending sexualised letters to a neighbour.

He behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm on two occasions last year.

The 51-year-old had admitted making inappropriate sexual remarks, as well as leaving a letter containing more inappropriate sexual remarks and swear words for his neighbours.

The incidents took place on August 1 and October 2 2020.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Sheriff Charles MacNair deferred sentencing until June.

Also…

There was fury as “footsteps in the snow” paedophile Philip Robertson dodged a jail term after terrifying a girl by following her and peering through her windows in an Angus village.

Serial domestic abuser William Petrie has been jailed again after taking advantage of a 17-year-old in a “secret” relationship in Dundee.

A Perth man with a “disgraceful” record who spat on police officers at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic has had his sentence reduced. Find out why law lords said Gordon Dewar should have been treated less harshly and the police reaction here.

Perth paedophile Anthony Duncan was caught in a police sting, believing he was chatting to a 13-year-old online. When the insurance worker’s house was raided, child abuse material was discovered.

In case you missed it…

Wednesday court round-up — Goalie on trial and axe throwing

Tuesday court round-up – Hungry delivery driver outfoxed

Monday court round-up – Scratch cards and fags

Friday court round-up – Aggressive mooning