Monday court round-up — Parcel depot thefts and golf ball raid

The Monday court round-up, the opening salvo of the week from the Crime and Courts team.

Haunted by murder

A Dundee man haunted by his father’s murder has admitted assaulting his partner.

Andrew Tosh punched his girlfriend-of-10-years Jemma Keenan, during a disturbance in the city’s Dunholm Road in September 2020.

Tosh, 40, of Bonnethill Court, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, by repeatedly shouting and swearing, while placing Miss Keenan in a state of fear and alarm.

He further admitted assaulting Miss Keenan by punching her on the head and seizing her on the arm.

His solicitor told the court that Tosh had mental health difficulties and suffered from PTSD.

“He had the misfortune of seeing his father murder,” he said.

The court heard Tosh was also affected by the sudden death of his brother years later.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence for reports until August 5.

Tosh was remanded in custody, despite pleas from his lawyer that his time on remand had been a “traumatic” experience.

Andrew Tosh Snr was stabbed to death near his home in Dundee’s Mains Road in October 1998.

His killer Owen Kerr was just 18 at the time. He was detained for life in a young offenders’ institute.

Kerr admitted the murder but a plea of not guilty to assaulting Tosh Jnr, then 17, was accepted.

Molotov cocktail attack

Embezzlement charge

NATO golf ball raid

Canna-busted

Parcel depot thefts

A man who stole a mobile phone and a handbag before being found with cocaine has been ordered to appear in court.

Mark Barclay made the thefts from the DPD and Interlink Express depots at Dundee’s West Pitkerro Industrial Estate on November 26.

On the following day, Barclay, of Court Street North, was found in possession of the Class-A drug at the same premises.

The 34-year-old was not present when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa tendered guilty pleas on Barclay’s behalf.

Sentence was deferred until July for Barclay to appear personally in court.

Drink driver

