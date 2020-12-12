Fife care home closed to visitors as deaths confirmed in Covid-19 outbreak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife care home has been closed to visitors and new admissions after a serious Covid-19 outbreak claimed the lives of a number of residents.

A total of 26 residents and 22 staff are said to have tested positive for coronavirus at Lomond Court Care Home in Glenrothes, and action is being urgently taken in a bid to curb any further spread.

NHS Fife confirmed that a number of residents at the home in Woodside have passed away, although it would not divulge the exact number due to reasons of confidentiality.

However, the health board did confirm the number was fewer than five.

Several staff members are self-isolating and reports suggest the outbreak was discovered during a single round of testing.

HC One, the company which runs Lomond Court and a number of others in central Fife, said that it was working with NHS Fife in order to respond to the outbreak.

A spokesperson for HC One commented: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with all families who have lost a loved one from coronavirus and we are doing our utmost to support them during this difficult time.

“We are working closely with our local health partners including NHS Fife to respond to the outbreak.

“We continue to implement our infection control measures and we have the staff, PPE and equipment needed to protect residents and colleagues.

“Our residents are our absolute priority and we are doing everything we can to support them to return to good health.”

NHS Fife also issued a statement detailing the numbers involved.

“NHS Fife can confirm that 26 residents and 22 staff associated with Lomond Court Care Home in Glenrothes have tested positive for Covid-19,” it said.

“Sadly, there has been loss of life connected to the cluster.

“For reasons of confidentiality we are unable to release any further information on this, however, we can confirm that the number is less than five. Our thoughts are with the bereaved at this time.

“NHS Fife’s Health Protection Team and the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership are working alongside Fife Council’s Environmental Health Service to support to the management of the care home and help reduce further transmission of the virus.”