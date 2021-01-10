Warning after Fifers seen venturing on to frozen waterways

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thrill-seekers are being urged to play safe after hundreds of people were seen venturing on to frozen waterways across Fife during the cold snap.

There was particular concern at Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park, where people were spotted walking, skating and even playing ice hockey on the boating pond which had frozen over.

At Townhill Loch near Dunfermline, visitors ignored signs to wander over the icy surface.

A spokesperson for Fife’s Safer Communities team said: “We have received reports of people walking on Townhill Loch – while it may look frozen, there is no way of knowing that the ice is solid.

“Our police colleagues are aware of this and our officers can continue to monitor the area, but please in the meantime, help us share the message of how dangerous this is.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) also urged the public to be aware of the risks.

Deputy assistant chief officer Alasdair Perry, SRFS head of prevention and protection, said: “We would ask everyone to be aware of the dangers of ice during this cold snap and strongly advise against walking or playing on any iced-up waterways,” he said.

“Always ensure that children are kept away from any iced over ponds or rivers.

“If you are out with your pet, do not throw sticks or balls near frozen water, and if they do get into trouble on the ice, do not venture onto the ice yourself to attempt a rescue – dial 999.

“The ice may look solid, but it is not worth the risk to step out on to it.”

Elsewhere, a six-inch deep stretch of water at Lindores Abbey became a low-risk makeshift ice rink, with former Fife Flyers player turned firefighter Colin Hamilton on hand to ensure it was safe.

A number of people also expressed concern on social media about people descending on the Lomond Hills for sledging, skiing and snowboarding purposes.

Guidance for the current lockdown says people can travel for exercise as long as it is in their “local area”.

A Scottish Government said the advice was to “travel no further than you need to reach to a safe, non-crowded place to exercise in a socially distanced way”.