Perthshire and Brechin guest house owners bidding to become Channel 4’s king of the B&Bs

Guest house owners in Brechin and Perthshire are to feature in Channel 4 series Four in a Bed this week as they bid to be crowned best bed and breakfast hosts.

Hazeldene Guest House in Perth, Dunning’s Kirkstyle Inn and the Northern Hotel in Brechin will battle for top stop alongside The View guesthouse in Tynemouth.

The couples who own them will take turns to stay with each other before rating their overnight stay.

Each then pay what they think is a fare price for the experience.

The winner is the guesthouse with the highest rating at the end of the week.

Hit daytime reality show

The show has been a mainstay of Channel 4’s daytime programming since it first hit the screens in 2010 with over 400 episodes filmed.

Rob and Glenda Davidson, who own the five-bedroom Hazeldene guesthouse, hope the nationwide exposure will help boost business hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rob said it’s fourth time lucky in their pursuit to appear on the show after repeatedly applying without success.

“We’ve wanted to be on the show for a while now but each time the producers wanted to film the show during the summer which was just too busy for us,” said Rob.

“But then we were contacted again during the lockdown and because we were closed we thought let’s give it a shot.

Filmed during lockdown

“Filming was done throughout October and November 2020 as we welcomed the other contestants to our guesthouse.

“As part of the show we also went to stay in the other three guesthouses.

“Everyone scores their experience on how much they enjoyed the stay and service that was provided.

“It was a bit cold and chilly at that time of year but good fun too.

“We did also learn a lot, not only about our own business, but also about how others within the business run theirs.”

Rob and Glenda bought the Strathmore Road premises in 2010 with both already boasting 25 years of experience in the hotel trade.

However, with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that followed, the couple were forced to close the business indefinitely.

“It was a very difficult and uncertain time as it was for most and there were times when we wondered if we’d ever reopen,” explained Rob.

“The fact we do everything ourselves helped keep the five bedroom business, which can cater for 11 guests, afloat.

“We’re also pleased to see a significant upturn in bookings since June as restrictions started to ease.”

And with a continuing surge in staycations, Rob has already seen encouraging signs of recovery and a healthy list of bookings.

“There has been a marked change in that — while we have had no foreign tourists stay with us this year — we have seen an increase in those looking to holiday in the UK.

“People are looking to come north for holidays and short breaks and we have a good number of bookings already in for 2022 which is great.”

Enjoyable experience

Rob admits he’s learned a lot from appearing on the show but remains tight lipped over whether his Perth guesthouse comes out on top.

“I can tell you that the Hazeldene features throughout Thursday’s episode but I’m sworn to secrecy so you will just have to tune in to find out.”

Four in a Bed is broadcast at 5pm on Channel 4 each weekday.