Refurbished Perth sports centre to feature over 100 workout stations and extra fitness classes

A popular Perth health and wellbeing facility is gearing up for a major £750,000 refurbishment.

Live Active have confirmed that the Bell’s Sports Centre project will start in the New Year with an expected completion date in late spring 2022.

The not-for-profit charitable company will create a new fitness gym and exercise studio facilities in the centre, which is one of Scotland’s largest sports facilities.

It will feature over 100 gym stations consisting of various cardio and resistance equipment, functional and strength training equipment, as well as more fitness classes.

The plans will move all fitness activities from the Live Active Rodney centre to the upgraded Bell’s Sports Centre, creating one fitness hub.

Live Active Leisure CEO Paul Cromwell, says the project will give locals access to top-of-the-range facilities.

He said: “After what has been an incredibly difficult 18 months, I am delighted to confirm this exciting news.

“Bell’s Sports Centre is an iconic building with an outstanding sporting legacy dating back over 50 years.

“This project will rejuvenate the customer offer and provide outstanding fitness facilities to complement the wide range of sports and events that are delivered in the venues domed main arena and squash courts.”

Did lockdown change fitness habits?

The way in which people kept fit and healthy changed considerably during the pandemic.

With gyms being shut, people opted for different types of workouts and Live Active are looking to cater for this new market.

He said: “Lockdown confirmed what we have always known; access to quality, affordable fitness and sport facilities are crucial for the wellbeing of everyone in the community.

“Whether you’re in training for an endurance event, managing a health condition, or simply keeping yourself and your family happy, fit and well, this investment will allow us to deliver a fully inclusive, integrated sport and fitness offer.

“The last 18 months have been incredibly difficult for everyone, and like most organisations we continue to manage significant financial challenges from the impact of Covid-19.”

Live Active say they are committed to being the number one health and wellbeing group in Perthshire.

Mr Cromwell said: “This investment in Bell’s Sports Centre is a positive response to these challenges and will crucially deliver not just financial benefits but will provide a significantly improved customer offer and experience.

“The investment will convert the existing ‘coaching hall’ into a 100+ station gym featuring cardio and resistance equipment, functional and strength training equipment, as well as a wider choice of fitness classes delivered from 3 redesigned studios.”

He added: “Despite all of the recent and ongoing challenges it remains the company’s vision to be the provider of choice for everyone to live an active lifestyle.

“Completion will come just as Bell’s Sport Centre celebrates 55 years as a major sport venue and I am pleased that we continue to adapt to changes in trends and the growing needs of everyone in our community.

“I can think of no better way to celebrate than as the area’s largest and most up to date fitness provider.”

Further information on the project will be announced shortly with updates to be shared online.