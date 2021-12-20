Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth bookshop owner forced into Christmas self-isolation fears for his staff

By PA
December 20 2021, 7.37pm Updated: December 20 2021, 7.38pm
Stuart Kane outside his book shop.
A bookshop proprietor forced to self-isolate for Christmas due to catching Covid-19 faces losing up to £4,000 a week and fears for his staff.

Stuart Kane employs three members of staff at his Perth store Big Dog Books and runs evening drop-in community events which are threatened since his self-isolation from last Thursday.

Mr Kane said: “I started feeling ill at the start of last week and had just sort of written it off as a cold.”

He had a PCR test on Thursday morning last week which came in as a positive on Friday and confirmed his lateral flow test result.

The 39-year-old said: “I am fit, healthy and reasonably young, go to the gym multiple times a week and eat well.

We’ll be down about £4,000 a week, it’s a very small business.

“I have got both my vaccines and my booster shot and this thing has hit me like a truck, I have never felt this ill.”

Mr Kane has run his business for six years and is concerned at the current lack of support for staff who are off but without a furlough scheme.

He said: “The business is just four folk who work in a bookshop.

“We’ll be down about £4,000 a week, it’s a very small business.

Stuart Kane fears for his business.

“Basically how the place works is that up till 5pm everyday it functions as a shop, from 5pm to 10pm every night it is essentially a community centre.

“We do all sorts of community outreach work, we run groups for LGBT, women’s groups, kids that are struggling to read and gaming groups.

“We’re already struggling because the new restrictions in Scotland have meant that people have cancelled a lot of the evening events we had planned, so I’m trying to manage all of that as well as being stressed out about being ill and in on my own.”

Frustration at ‘lack of support’

The UK Government recently doubled the amount of additional funding available to Scotland to tackle the pandemic to £440 million.

Nicola Sturgeon has said the cash is not nearly enough.

Mr Kane said he had just opened another shop in Dundee last year but the first lockdown was announced just a week later.

The shop has been mothballed for most of the last 18 months as a result.

Many businesses are being forced to shut due to staff shortages.

Mr Kane says he now hopes more grant money will be made available.

“I know how much money I would like but realistically it is the changes by stealth that have been the hardest bit.

The public safety message is absolutely correct: ‘Don’t mix, don’t go out’, but the impact means people don’t go shopping or go into community spaces.

“Then they tell businesses: ‘It is OK, you can stay open’.

“But you have told all my customers not to come in, but because you have not told me as a business to shut, you then don’t offer me any support, I have still got to pay everybody.

“I can’t just turn round and sack all my employees and say: ‘I’m sorry it is the week before Christmas but we have been told no-one is coming in, so you are in the bin’, you can’t do that to people.

“They have to get away from this idea that businesses are some sort of thing that exists outside of the human beings who work within them.”

