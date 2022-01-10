Rannoch Road: Busy Perth street shut for up to two weeks for roadworks

An error occurred. Please try again.

Drivers will likely face disruption in Perth after the closure of a busy road for up to two weeks.

Resurfacing works are taking place on Rannoch Road from Monday until around January 24.

It will mean Stagecoach bus services 1, 2, and 70 will need to divert from Struan Road via Campsie Road and re-join Rannoch Road near where a number of shops are located.

The closure means buses are unable to serve the bottom end of Struan Road, Newhouse Road, and the top part of Rannoch Road.

The diversion is in place in both directions.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience that these works may cause.”

Roadworks on Dundee Road next week

Meanwhile drivers are being warned that resurfacing work getting under way on the city’s Dundee Road next week will cause disruption.

The roadworks get under way on Tuesday January 18 and will last for up to two weeks.

A council statement said: “There will be evening and weekend working on this scheme to try and have the works completed earlier than scheduled.

“As a result of these works there will undoubtedly be delays to [bus] services that use this route and we have also been advised that the bus stops at/opposite Manse Road will also require to be closed for the duration of these works.

“This will affect services X7, 16/16A, and 51.

“Passengers wishing to access these services are asked to make their way to the bus stop located at Barnhill on the Dundee Road at/opposite Fairmount Road.”