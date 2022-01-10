Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rannoch Road: Busy Perth street shut for up to two weeks for roadworks

By Jake Keith
January 10 2022, 7.47am
Rannoch Road. Image: Google.
Drivers will likely face disruption in Perth after the closure of a busy road for up to two weeks.

Resurfacing works are taking place on Rannoch Road from Monday until around January 24.

It will mean Stagecoach bus services 1, 2, and 70 will need to divert from Struan Road via Campsie Road and re-join Rannoch Road near where a number of shops are located.

The closure means buses are unable to serve the bottom end of Struan Road, Newhouse Road, and the top part of Rannoch Road.

The diversion is in place in both directions.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience that these works may cause.”

Roadworks on Dundee Road next week

Meanwhile drivers are being warned that resurfacing work getting under way on the city’s Dundee Road next week will cause disruption.

The roadworks get under way on Tuesday January 18 and will last for up to two weeks.

A council statement said: “There will be evening and weekend working on this scheme to try and have the works completed earlier than scheduled.

As a result of these works there will undoubtedly be delays to bus services

“As a result of these works there will undoubtedly be delays to [bus] services that use this route and we have also been advised that the bus stops at/opposite Manse Road will also require to be closed for the duration of these works.

“This will affect services X7, 16/16A, and 51.

“Passengers wishing to access these services are asked to make their way to the bus stop located at Barnhill on the Dundee Road at/opposite Fairmount Road.”

