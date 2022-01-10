Dundee welcome skipper Charlie Adam and Shaun Byrne back to training with James McPake saying returning Dees will be like new signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee welcome skipper Charlie Adam and Shaun Byrne back to training with James McPake saying returning Dees will be like new signings

By George Cran
January 10 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 10 2022, 11.58am
Dundee captain Charlie Adam (left), Shaun Byrne and Jordan McGhee (right).
Dundee captain Charlie Adam (left), Shaun Byrne and Jordan McGhee (right).

Dundee expect to welcome back Charlie Adam and Shaun Byrne when the Premiership kicks back into life next week.

The two key midfielders have been huge misses for the Dark Blues in recent weeks.

Skipper Adam has been absent since the defeat at Ross County on December 11 with Dundee losing the following three games against Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen.

And without their talisman they have only picked up one point this term.

Holding midfielder Byrne, meanwhile, has been out of action for much longer.

The 28-year-old suffered a nasty knee injury in an October victory over Aberdeen.

He avoided surgery but recovery has taken almost three months.

Return to training

Both have been training since Dundee returned from their break over new year with Byrne joining in with full training for the first time on Saturday.

“He’s doing really well and we’re pleased with him,” said manager James McPake of Byrne.

“Charlie Adam is in full training.

“I’m hopeful they’ll be ready for Livingston. Shaun we have to be a bit more careful on because it’s been a long time.

“Charlie will certainly be fit and ready to go barring any unforeseen circumstances.”

Like new signings

Seeing Byrne make his return and the improvements to Jordan McGhee after his knee surgery, McPake says it will be like having two new players to select.

The transfer window is open and the Dark Blues are keen to add extra quality to help their survival bid.

Dundee’s Jordan McGhee has played through the pain this season.

But McPake is delighted to have more options to choose from after a bad run of injuries to key players.

He added: “Looking at Shaun back in training, Jordan McGhee after his surgery. The break has helped him.

“Watching them train this week was good.

“It is like two new players coming back to the team.

“Getting Jordan back to the levels he can hit and Shaun back is like two new players.”

 

James McPake says Dundee are close to adding new faces

