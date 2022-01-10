Dundee welcome skipper Charlie Adam and Shaun Byrne back to training with James McPake saying returning Dees will be like new signings

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee expect to welcome back Charlie Adam and Shaun Byrne when the Premiership kicks back into life next week.

The two key midfielders have been huge misses for the Dark Blues in recent weeks.

Skipper Adam has been absent since the defeat at Ross County on December 11 with Dundee losing the following three games against Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen.

And without their talisman they have only picked up one point this term.

Holding midfielder Byrne, meanwhile, has been out of action for much longer.

The 28-year-old suffered a nasty knee injury in an October victory over Aberdeen.

He avoided surgery but recovery has taken almost three months.

Return to training

Both have been training since Dundee returned from their break over new year with Byrne joining in with full training for the first time on Saturday.

“He’s doing really well and we’re pleased with him,” said manager James McPake of Byrne.

“Charlie Adam is in full training.

“I’m hopeful they’ll be ready for Livingston. Shaun we have to be a bit more careful on because it’s been a long time.

“Charlie will certainly be fit and ready to go barring any unforeseen circumstances.”

Like new signings

Seeing Byrne make his return and the improvements to Jordan McGhee after his knee surgery, McPake says it will be like having two new players to select.

The transfer window is open and the Dark Blues are keen to add extra quality to help their survival bid.

But McPake is delighted to have more options to choose from after a bad run of injuries to key players.

He added: “Looking at Shaun back in training, Jordan McGhee after his surgery. The break has helped him.

“Watching them train this week was good.

“It is like two new players coming back to the team.

“Getting Jordan back to the levels he can hit and Shaun back is like two new players.”