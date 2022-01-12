Perth roadworks could be a ‘nightmare’ for drop-offs at primary school

An error occurred. Please try again.

Roadworks due to begin in Perth next week have sparked concerns over “severe delays and disruption” near a primary school.

Resurfacing works from Kinnoull Primary to Manse Road, including the Queens Bridge junction, will begin on January 18.

But local Liberal Democrat councillor Peter Barrett has warned it could be a “nightmare” for parents dropping off their children at the school.

While he welcomed the works, saying the road “badly needs attention”, he has called for marshalling to be put in place to reduce tailbacks.

Potholes and road defects have been a concern there for some time, with temporary fixes made.

Local diversions will be in place for the duration of the works, estimated to take two weeks.

And additional crossing points will also be created for pedestrians.

Message to parents over Perth roadworks near school

Councillor Barrett believes the end result will benefit motorists but warned of upheaval while ongoing.

He has contacted the school as part of efforts to ensure parents are aware of the upcoming challenges.

The Perth city centre representative, said: “This stretch of Dundee Road badly needs attention.

“Local residents have long-held concerns about the deep pot-holes and road defects in front of the Isle of Skye hotel.

“The badly sunken gully there has been a hazard for years that a series of temporary fixes hasn’t resolved.

“That is the good news.”

But he added: “It could be a nightmare trying to get close to the school to drop off pupils.

“I have contacted the head teacher at Kinnoull and am really pleased that they will put out a message warning of the disruption.

“There will be crossing points on the Queens Bridge and at the bottom of School Brae so I’d urge parents to walk their kids to school.

“Access to the city centre from Kinnoull and Gannochy via Lochie Brae is difficult at the best of times but tailbacks on the A85 will make matters even worse if the junction isn’t marshalled.

“It won’t be possible to prevent congestion, delays or every problem and I would ask residents to be as patient as they can.”

What will the restrictions be?

Three-way temporary traffic lights and a suspension of loading and parking will be in place.

Perth and Kinross Council says this is to enable the works to be carried out safely and efficiently.

The junctions with Riverside and Manse Road will be closed throughout, with local diversions in place.

Meanwhile, temporary traffic lights will be manually controlled by the traffic management operator between 7am and 7pm.