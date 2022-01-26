Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO: ‘Reckless’ drivers launch sandwich between cars on M90 near Bridge of Earn

By James Simpson
January 26 2022, 5.04pm Updated: January 26 2022, 5.08pm

Two drivers have been slammed for throwing a suspected sandwich between cars on a motorway in Perthshire.

Dascham footage captured the dangerous stunt on the M90 near Bridge of Earn.

It shows the moment two motorists brake sharply before trying to throw an item, thought to be a sandwich, between their cars.

M90 dashcam footage.

The red and white cars – both believed to be Audis – were travelling  on the motorway at 70mph before the incident on Sunday afternoon.

Heading northbound, they dramatically reduced their speed to around 50mph as traffic approached, shortly before 1pm.

The video shows the driver of the red vehicle holding an item before taking aim.

Witness Mark Birrell feared there was a road rage incident unfolding as the red car dangerously veered towards the white vehicle.

Speaking to The Courier, the 54-year-old said he believed it was a sandwich.

‘It was stupid to brake like that’

He added: “Both vehicles were travelling at 70mph before they both started braking down to 50mph suddenly.

“At first I wasn’t sure what was going on as I saw the item being thrown.

“It was stupid to brake like that.

“It quickly became apparent they were trying to hand over what appeared to be a sandwich.”

The driver on the inside lane can be seen leaning out his window before throwing the object.

Mark, who was heading home to Scone at the weekend, decided not to contact the police about the behaviour.

He added: “Once I heard them laughing and ran over whatever it was I didn’t think there was anything serious in it.

“They clearly weren’t paying attention or driving with due care though.”

‘Dangerous thing to do’

Dr Karen McDonnell, head of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Scotland slammed the stunt as “reckless”.

She said: “These drivers are clearly being irresponsible and risking their own lives and the lives of other road users.

“Driving in this manner is particularly reckless and a dangerous thing to do.”

Police impostors scam victims out of thousands in Angus, Fife and Perthshire

