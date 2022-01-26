VIDEO: ‘Reckless’ drivers launch sandwich between cars on M90 near Bridge of Earn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two drivers have been slammed for throwing a suspected sandwich between cars on a motorway in Perthshire.

Dascham footage captured the dangerous stunt on the M90 near Bridge of Earn.

It shows the moment two motorists brake sharply before trying to throw an item, thought to be a sandwich, between their cars.

The red and white cars – both believed to be Audis – were travelling on the motorway at 70mph before the incident on Sunday afternoon.

Heading northbound, they dramatically reduced their speed to around 50mph as traffic approached, shortly before 1pm.

The video shows the driver of the red vehicle holding an item before taking aim.

Witness Mark Birrell feared there was a road rage incident unfolding as the red car dangerously veered towards the white vehicle.

Speaking to The Courier, the 54-year-old said he believed it was a sandwich.

‘It was stupid to brake like that’

He added: “Both vehicles were travelling at 70mph before they both started braking down to 50mph suddenly.

“At first I wasn’t sure what was going on as I saw the item being thrown.

“It was stupid to brake like that.

“It quickly became apparent they were trying to hand over what appeared to be a sandwich.”

Mark, who was heading home to Scone at the weekend, decided not to contact the police about the behaviour.

He added: “Once I heard them laughing and ran over whatever it was I didn’t think there was anything serious in it.

“They clearly weren’t paying attention or driving with due care though.”

‘Dangerous thing to do’

Dr Karen McDonnell, head of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Scotland slammed the stunt as “reckless”.

She said: “These drivers are clearly being irresponsible and risking their own lives and the lives of other road users.

“Driving in this manner is particularly reckless and a dangerous thing to do.”