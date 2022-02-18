Perth woodland walk opened up to more visitors after 18-month improvement project

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Works to make a popular woodland walk in Perth more accessible for locals and visitors have been completed.

The improvements to Craigie Community Woodland will open the area up to more families and those with reduced mobility.

South Perth Green Spaces Group and Dupplin Estate are involved in the joint venture.

And the scheme will help promote the area’s biodiversity.

Upgrades in the 18-month long project include picnic tables, maps and drainage improvements.

Project leaders say they have witnessed a “new sense of appreciation” for Perth’s green areas during the pandemic.

What improvements have been made?

Scottish Forestry signed off plans for the improvements in 2019 before the Covid pandemic hit.

Volunteers erected information boards about the woodland’s plants and wildlife.

And they installed new post and rail fences, as well as access gates on the woodland’s boundary.

South Perth Green Spaces Group treasurer Betsy MacQueen said: “We are delighted to be able to bring these improvements to Craigie Community Woodland alongside Dupplin Estate.

“We hope they will encourage the local community to explore the great outdoors right here in Perth.

“After two years of lockdowns, people have a new sense of appreciation for the green spaces around them.

“Projects such as this one not only make these spaces more accessible but help preserve them for generations to come.”

“We would like to thank Scottish Forestry and Dupplin Estate for their funding and support in bringing this project to life,” she said.

What is the South Perth Green Spaces Group?

The South Perth Green Spaces Group maintains green spaces to benefit the local community and wildlife.

The voluntary group also develops other Perth woodland walks including St Magdalene’s Hill and Buckie Braes.

Coppicing, litter picking and meadow management to help encourage biodiversity are among their regular activities.

They meet on a monthly basis and are now welcoming new members.

Anyone who wishes to get involved can email spgsg817@gmail.com