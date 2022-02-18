Perth woodland walk opened up to more visitors after 18-month improvement project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth woodland walk opened up to more visitors after 18-month improvement project

By Anita Diouri
February 18 2022, 7.15am
Craigie Community Woodland
Betsy MacQueen, Tom O'Grady, Elinor Ashcroft, Gary Boatman, Norrie MacQueen and Doreen McFarlane. Picture: Kenny Smith.

Works to make a popular woodland walk in Perth more accessible for locals and visitors have been completed.

The improvements to Craigie Community Woodland will open the area up to more families and those with reduced mobility.

South Perth Green Spaces Group and Dupplin Estate are involved in the joint venture.

Craigie Community Woodland
And the scheme will help promote the area’s biodiversity.

Upgrades in the 18-month long project include picnic tables, maps and drainage improvements.

Project leaders say they have witnessed a “new sense of appreciation” for Perth’s green areas during the pandemic.

What improvements have been made?

Scottish Forestry signed off plans for the improvements in 2019 before the Covid pandemic hit.

Volunteers erected information boards about the woodland’s plants and wildlife.

And they installed new post and rail fences, as well as access gates on the woodland’s boundary.

South Perth Green Spaces Group treasurer Betsy MacQueen said: “We are delighted to be able to bring these improvements to Craigie Community Woodland alongside Dupplin Estate.

Craigie Community Woodland
“We hope they will encourage the local community to explore the great outdoors right here in Perth.

“After two years of lockdowns, people have a new sense of appreciation for the green spaces around them.

“Projects such as this one not only make these spaces more accessible but help preserve them for generations to come.”

“We would like to thank Scottish Forestry and Dupplin Estate for their funding and support in bringing this project to life,” she said.

What is the South Perth Green Spaces Group?

The South Perth Green Spaces Group maintains green spaces to benefit the local community and wildlife.

The voluntary group also develops other Perth woodland walks including St Magdalene’s Hill and Buckie Braes.

Coppicing, litter picking and meadow management to help encourage biodiversity are among their regular activities.

They meet on a monthly basis and are now welcoming new members.

Anyone who wishes to get involved can email spgsg817@gmail.com

