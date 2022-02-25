Perthshire care home residents prove it’s never too late to learn new tech skills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perthshire care home residents prove it’s never too late to learn new tech skills

By Anita Diouri
February 25 2022, 7.30am Updated: February 25 2022, 8.05am
Balhousie Care Group
Balhousie Luncarty resident John Simpson with carer Katie Burns.

Perthshire care home residents are proving it’s never too late to embrace new technology.

Giant touchscreen tables have been installed at Balhousie care homes in Blairgowrie, Coupar Angus and Luncarty to get residents involved in interactive technological activities.

Balhousie Care Group
Val Naughton, resident at Balhousie Stormont Lodge in Blairgowrie, plays piano.

It means users can video call, go on virtual travel tours or even play music.

The tables are wheelchair-accessible, height-adjustable and can move from room to room.

And care staff say residents have taken to them really quickly..

What can residents use the tables for?

So far, Perthshire residents have enjoyed playing games, completing crosswords, practising musical instruments, and calling their loved ones.

And they have also provided them with a greater sense of independence.

Head of Operations at Balhousie Care Group Sheilah Harvey said: “Person-centred care has always been a priority for us at Balhousie, as has independence for our residents.

Balhousie Care Group
Residents of Balhousie Coupar Angus use their touchscreen tables to take part in exercises.

“The touchscreen tables are so adaptable and easy to use that they tick many boxes for us.”

She added: “They can be moved around easily, including into residents’ bedrooms if they are immobile or just want some time on their own.”

Residents’ musical skills

And for those in Blairgowrie, the tables are already proving popular, with resident Val Naughton showing her musical skills.

Home Manager at Balhousie Stormont in Blairgowrie Jules Ritchie-Urry said: “It’s wonderful to see our residents adapting to the tables so quickly.

“They are constantly proving that age is not a barrier to enjoying life and learning new things.”

Balhousie has invested £40,000 in the tables in its homes across Perthshire, Aberdeenshire, Fife and Dundee.

And following from the results of the trial, the care group hopes to roll them out to the rest of its 26 care facilities across six regions.

