Perthshire care home residents prove it’s never too late to learn new tech skills

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perthshire care home residents are proving it’s never too late to embrace new technology.

Giant touchscreen tables have been installed at Balhousie care homes in Blairgowrie, Coupar Angus and Luncarty to get residents involved in interactive technological activities.

It means users can video call, go on virtual travel tours or even play music.

The tables are wheelchair-accessible, height-adjustable and can move from room to room.

And care staff say residents have taken to them really quickly..

What can residents use the tables for?

So far, Perthshire residents have enjoyed playing games, completing crosswords, practising musical instruments, and calling their loved ones.

And they have also provided them with a greater sense of independence.

Head of Operations at Balhousie Care Group Sheilah Harvey said: “Person-centred care has always been a priority for us at Balhousie, as has independence for our residents.

“The touchscreen tables are so adaptable and easy to use that they tick many boxes for us.”

She added: “They can be moved around easily, including into residents’ bedrooms if they are immobile or just want some time on their own.”

Residents’ musical skills

And for those in Blairgowrie, the tables are already proving popular, with resident Val Naughton showing her musical skills.

Home Manager at Balhousie Stormont in Blairgowrie Jules Ritchie-Urry said: “It’s wonderful to see our residents adapting to the tables so quickly.

“They are constantly proving that age is not a barrier to enjoying life and learning new things.”

Balhousie has invested £40,000 in the tables in its homes across Perthshire, Aberdeenshire, Fife and Dundee.

And following from the results of the trial, the care group hopes to roll them out to the rest of its 26 care facilities across six regions.