Home News Perth & Kinross

Perform in Perth back in person as first events kick off

By Anita Diouri
March 7 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 7 2022, 6.58am
Perform in Perth
A previous year's Perform in Perth.

Perform in Perth is back in person for 2022, with the first event kicking off on Monday evening.

The two-week-long event will be held in numerous venues across Perthshire including St John the Baptist Episcopal Church, Elim Pentecostal Church and Bankfoot Church Centre.

It will showcase a host of local talent in musical performances as well as poem and verse recitals.

Perform in Perth
Elliot Soreide of Perth High School and Leo Rodger of RDM Primary School in the Trombone Solo Elementary class in 2017’s event.

And performers are aged from as young as six to older adults.

Last year, Perform in Perth was forced to go ahead online amid coronavirus restrictions.

But that didn’t stop locals tuning in to the event, with a 2,000-strong audience supporting the performers.

Organisers are delighted Perform in Perth is once again able to go ahead in person.

Musical performances and speech recitals

The event begins with Gaelic speech and singing competitions.

The percussion solos will also begin and will roll over into Tuesday.

The rest of week one will see speech competitions, from 5-year-olds reciting poetry to adults presenting dramatic solos. There will also be pipe band solos and Scottish Country Dance performances.

Secretary of Perform in Perth Eileen Waterson said: “We hope for a good turnout of Gaelic supporters on Monday night, starting at 6pm.

“And, for anyone who thinks they might be bored by so much percussion, they should come along and be amazed at the wide range of music covered and the standard of musicianship.

Erin Fox from St Leonards reads from “How to train your garden” by Cressida Cowell at Perform in Perth 2019.

“The first week of the festival is brought to an end with a morning of baton twirling competitions.

“Last year, in our virtual festival, the baton twirlers were the highlight for many who watched the videos sent in by the youngsters for our webcasts.

“So please do come along to be amazed at the standard of their performances.”

Meanwhile, the second week will showcase solo instrument and singing performances.

  • We will bring you a gallery of the best Perform in Perth photos at the end of the fortnight.

