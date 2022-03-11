What would you name Perth City Hall’s new museum?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth City Hall’s new museum needs a name and culture bosses want to hear your suggestions.

The new museum is part of a £26.5 million revamp of the City Hall, including returning the Stone of Destiny to the Fair City from Edinburgh.

Ahead of its 2024 opening, people are being asked to submit their ideas on a name for the new museum.

Suggestions can be submitted online or in civic buildings.

School pupils are also getting involved, using colouring sheets and word sheets to learn more about Perth’s history to help inform their decisions.

The winning name will be announced in summer.

One of the museum’s most famous attractions is the Stone of Destiny, also known as the Stone of Scone.

It has been used to crown Kings and Queens since the ninth century and will be free to visit.

How can I suggest a name?

Suggestions can be made online at surveymonkey.com/r/cpkmuseumnaming or by picking up a leaflet at the following places:

Perth Museum and Art Gallery

Culture Perth and Kinross libraries

Perth and Kinross Council buildings

participating businesses

‘Museum for all residents’

Helen Smout, chief executive of Culture Perth and Kinross, said: “This new museum will be a museum not only for the city, but for all the residents of Perth and Kinross, and we want their help in the search to find the right name.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Murray Lyle added: “This is a great opportunity for the people of Perth and Kinross to get involved in creating a lasting legacy for Perth, Scotland and the UK.

“This is a hugely exciting project and I am sure we will receive some fantastic suggestions of possible names over the next few weeks.”

Perth City Hall closed in 2005 as the layout and access were no longer suitable for modern use.

A planning application to transform the building was submitted in 2018 and granted the following year.

Construction work on the hall began last February and will cost £26.5m.

Its displays will delve into the stories of the area and how Perth became the city it is today.