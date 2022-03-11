What would you name Perth City Hall’s new museum?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

What would you name Perth City Hall’s new museum?

By Emma Duncan
March 11 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 11 2022, 7.01am
Perth City Hall's new museum will open in 2024 but the public are being asked to help name it.
Perth City Hall’s new museum needs a name and culture bosses want to hear your suggestions.

The new museum is part of a £26.5 million revamp of the City Hall, including returning the Stone of Destiny to the Fair City from Edinburgh.

Ahead of its 2024 opening, people are being asked to submit their ideas on a name for the new museum.

Suggestions can be submitted online or in civic buildings.

School pupils are also getting involved, using colouring sheets and word sheets to learn more about Perth’s history to help inform their decisions.

The winning name will be announced in summer.

One of the museum’s most famous attractions is the Stone of Destiny, also known as the Stone of Scone.

It has been used to crown Kings and Queens since the ninth century and will be free to visit.

How can I suggest a name?

Suggestions can be made online at surveymonkey.com/r/cpkmuseumnaming or by picking up a leaflet at the following places:

  • Perth Museum and Art Gallery
  • Culture Perth and Kinross libraries
  • Perth and Kinross Council buildings
  • participating businesses

‘Museum for all residents’

Helen Smout, chief executive of Culture Perth and Kinross, said: “This new museum will be a museum not only for the city, but for all the residents of Perth and Kinross, and we want their help in the search to find the right name.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Murray Lyle added: “This is a great opportunity for the people of Perth and Kinross to get involved in creating a lasting legacy for Perth, Scotland and the UK.

“This is a hugely exciting project and I am sure we will receive some fantastic suggestions of possible names over the next few weeks.”

Perth and Kinross Council leader, Murray Lyle outside Perth City Hall.
Perth City Hall closed in 2005 as the layout and access were no longer suitable for modern use.

A planning application to transform the building was submitted in 2018 and granted the following year.

How Perth City Hall museum could look.

Construction work on the hall began last February and will cost £26.5m.

Its displays will delve into the stories of the area and how Perth became the city it is today.

