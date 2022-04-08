Time limit at Perth Royal Infirmary car parks scrapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Perth & Kinross

Time limit at Perth Royal Infirmary car parks scrapped

By Alasdair Clark
April 8 2022, 7.53pm
Staff and visitors will be able to park without displaying a ticket

The parking time limit for two areas at Perth Royal Infirmary is to be scrapped, allowing motorists to park for as long as they need without a ticket.

NHS Tayside say car parks two and 16 at PRI have been changed to long-stay car parks to provide more space for patients, staff and visitors to the hospital.

Despite drivers being able to leave their cars in the two car parks for free previously, there was a limit on how long they could stay for. A free parking ticket also had to be displayed.

It meant patients who were in the hospital for longer periods of time, or staff who work shifts, could not park there.

Time limit removed

As well as the time limit, the requirement to display a free parking ticket in both car parks has also been scrapped.

Disabled parking has not been affected by the changes, with dedicated spaces available across the site.

NHS Tayside said: “A car park attendant is on-site from Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm to support effective, safe management of the car parks.

NHS Tayside announced the changes today

“The car parks can be busy at peak times and patients, visitors and staff are encouraged to consider alternative ways of getting to hospital such as using public transport, cycling, walking or arranging to be dropped off by a relative or friend.

“If it is essential that you travel by car, please leave adequate time to find a space prior to your appointment.”

