Time limit at Perth Royal Infirmary car parks scrapped

The parking time limit for two areas at Perth Royal Infirmary is to be scrapped, allowing motorists to park for as long as they need without a ticket.

NHS Tayside say car parks two and 16 at PRI have been changed to long-stay car parks to provide more space for patients, staff and visitors to the hospital.

Despite drivers being able to leave their cars in the two car parks for free previously, there was a limit on how long they could stay for. A free parking ticket also had to be displayed.

It meant patients who were in the hospital for longer periods of time, or staff who work shifts, could not park there.

Time limit removed

As well as the time limit, the requirement to display a free parking ticket in both car parks has also been scrapped.

Disabled parking has not been affected by the changes, with dedicated spaces available across the site.

NHS Tayside said: “A car park attendant is on-site from Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm to support effective, safe management of the car parks.

“The car parks can be busy at peak times and patients, visitors and staff are encouraged to consider alternative ways of getting to hospital such as using public transport, cycling, walking or arranging to be dropped off by a relative or friend.

“If it is essential that you travel by car, please leave adequate time to find a space prior to your appointment.”