Perth drivers face 18-MILE diversion during fortnight of roadworks

Drivers will face an 18-mile diversion during Perth roadworks that will last up to a fortnight.

From Thursday May 19, Necessity Brae – from the Pitheavlis Cottages near the Aviva building to Broxden Path – will be shut for resurfacing.

The work is being done on a stretch just over half-a-mile long – but the closure means people will be forced on a detour taking in Forteviot, Forgandenny, Bridge of Earn and Perth city centre.

However, the restrictions will only be in place between certain hours on weekdays.

A statement from Perth and Kinross Council said: “This closure will be in place between 9am and 3.30pm Monday to Friday, to minimise disruption to school transport and commuter traffic.

“During the closure times, a signed diversion will be in place. Outwith these times temporary traffic lights may be used to open the road safely.

“Due to the road surface being excavated and replaced, access to properties within the works area will be limited at times.

“Residential vehicle access will be provided by the contractor when it’s safe to do so and traffic management staff will be on site to help with this.

“Residents should continue to put out their bins as normal on collection days.”