A9 closed southbound at Luncarty after two-car crash

The A9 was closed southbound during rush hour on Monday after a two-car crash near Luncarty in Perthshire.

Two cars collided at around 5pm, forcing the trunk road to close in one direction.

It is understood that there were no serious injuries.

Drivers were asked to take care approaching the area as queues formed.

The road re-opened at around 6.30pm.

NEW❗️ ⌚️17:14#A9 Partially blocked Southbound at Luncarty due to a multi vehicle collision⚠️ Traffic slowing on the approach this afternoon @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/Lnx6Eev4qf — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 30, 2022

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a two-vehicle crash on the A9 southbound near Luncarty at around 5pm on Monday.

“Police assisted with traffic management.”

For travel updates, head to the Traffic Scotland website, or Twitter page.