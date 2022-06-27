Police search man with drone in Perth Prison drugs crackdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have searched a man flying a drone near Perth Prison as part of a crackdown on drugs being taken inside the building.

Officers carried out both undercover and uniformed patrols round the perimeter of HMP Perth last week.

That included the use of police horses in an effort to deter any offending.

The operation saw four men – including one who was flying the drone – stopped and searched.

‘Advice’ given to four men

The force says “advice” was given to each individual.

Police Constable Scott Birrell, prison liaison officer, said: “Tackling drug misuse within prisons is a priority for Police Scotland and this significant operation reinforces our determination to target criminals.

“Drug misuse brings nothing but misery and people’s lives can be ruined.

“We will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our prisons.

“We depend on the continued support from our partners and our local communities and I would urge anyone who has any information, or concerns surrounding drugs, to contact police.

“Anyone with concerns can call officers on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “The SPS is committed to tackling the harms caused by misuse of contraband substances in our prisons.

“We have invested in technology to better detect suspicious substances, working closely with partner agencies to gather relevant intelligence.

“Rapiscan machines which specifically detect substances that may be concealed in items of mail and personal property are now in use in all of Scotland’s prison.

Criminals using ‘various methods’ to get drugs into prison

“Individuals will use various methods, including drones, in an attempt to introduce contraband to our prisons.

“We deploy a range of robust security measures to prevent this and work closely with Police Scotland to investigate and identify any perpetrators.”

Last week, a man was in court after admitting supplying heroin, cannabis and street Valium at the prison.

Meanwhile an inmate has had another year added to his sentence after being caught with four illicit mobile phones.