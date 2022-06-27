Police search man with drone in Perth Prison drugs crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police search man with drone in Perth Prison drugs crackdown

By Bryan Copland
June 27 2022, 8.03am
Mounted police officers were part of the crackdown outside Perth Prison.
Mounted police officers were part of the crackdown outside Perth Prison.

Police have searched a man flying a drone near Perth Prison as part of a crackdown on drugs being taken inside the building.

Officers carried out both undercover and uniformed patrols round the perimeter of HMP Perth last week.

That included the use of police horses in an effort to deter any offending.

The operation saw four men – including one who was flying the drone – stopped and searched.

‘Advice’ given to four men

The force says “advice” was given to each individual.

Police Constable Scott Birrell, prison liaison officer, said: “Tackling drug misuse within prisons is a priority for Police Scotland and this significant operation reinforces our determination to target criminals.

“Drug misuse brings nothing but misery and people’s lives can be ruined.

“We will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our prisons.

“We depend on the continued support from our partners and our local communities and I would urge anyone who has any information, or concerns surrounding drugs, to contact police.

Police and Scottish Prison Service staff outside HMP Perth.

“Anyone with concerns can call officers on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “The SPS is committed to tackling the harms caused by misuse of contraband substances in our prisons.

“We have invested in technology to better detect suspicious substances, working closely with partner agencies to gather relevant intelligence.

“Rapiscan machines which specifically detect substances that may be concealed in items of mail and personal property are now in use in all of Scotland’s prison.

Criminals using ‘various methods’ to get drugs into prison

“Individuals will use various methods, including drones, in an attempt to introduce contraband to our prisons.

“We deploy a range of robust security measures to prevent this and work closely with Police Scotland to investigate and identify any perpetrators.”

Last week, a man was in court after admitting supplying heroin, cannabis and street Valium at the prison.

Meanwhile an inmate has had another year added to his sentence after being caught with four illicit mobile phones.

Broken mops, sharpened toilet brushes and dominoes in a sock – Report reveals rise in make-shift weapons at Perth Prison

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]