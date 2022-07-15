Frozen food stolen during break-in at Perth primary school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Frozen food has been stolen from a Perth primary school during a summer holiday break-in.

Thieves broke into Moncrieffe Primary School on Tuesday evening, taking an unknown amount of food from the freezer.

The intruders set off a security alarm at the Gleneagles Road school but escaped before police arrived.

Appeal for information

Police Scotland officers are investigating the break-in and Perth and Kinross Council has asked anyone with information to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “About 6.10pm on Tuesday, officers responded to an alarm activation at Moncrieffe Primary School and discovered entry had been gained and items stolen.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.”

The council is arranging for repair works to fix the damage caused during the theft.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that there has been a recent break-in at Moncrieffe Primary School and we are arranging for necessary repairs and improvement works to be completed as soon as possible.

“Police Scotland have also been informed of the incident.

“If anyone in the community witnessed this incident or has information about who may be responsible we would ask that they contact Police Scotland on 101.”