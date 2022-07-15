Frozen food stolen during break-in at Perth primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Frozen food stolen during break-in at Perth primary school

By Hannah Ballantyne
July 15 2022, 2.43pm
Frozen food has been stolen from Moncrieffe Primary School in Perth.
Thieves broke into Moncrieffe Primary School in Perth.

Frozen food has been stolen from a Perth primary school during a summer holiday break-in.

Thieves broke into Moncrieffe Primary School on Tuesday evening, taking an unknown amount of food from the freezer.

The intruders set off a security alarm at the Gleneagles Road school but escaped before police arrived.

Appeal for information

Police Scotland officers are investigating the break-in and Perth and Kinross Council has asked anyone with information to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “About 6.10pm on Tuesday, officers responded to an alarm activation at Moncrieffe Primary School and discovered entry had been gained and items stolen.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.”

The council is arranging for repair works to fix the damage caused during the theft.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that there has been a recent break-in at Moncrieffe Primary School and we are arranging for necessary repairs and improvement works to be completed as soon as possible.

“Police Scotland have also been informed of the incident.

“If anyone in the community witnessed this incident or has information about who may be responsible we would ask that they contact Police Scotland on 101.”

